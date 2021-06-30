2023 Hyundai Palisade Is Now Undergoing Tests and Here’s What It Could Look Like

It’s wild to think that the Hyundai Palisade has only been on sale in the U.S. for about two years, and the Korean carmaker is already busy testing an updated version. The said iteration should arrive in dealerships worldwide sometime next year as a 2023 model.
Based on test prototypes, well, it’s hard to say what the actual changes will be as far as the exterior design is concerned. Hyundai made sure to cover up all relevant body parts, which means that we can only speculate as to what the 2023 Palisade will look like.
That is where these renderings by Kolesa come in. They’re actually quite faithful to Hyundai’s latest design language, as seen on the 2022 Tucson, but we’re not sure if something as large as the Palisade can pull off such a bold statement. Then again, maybe it can. There’s no law against large SUVs adopting massive radiator grilles—just ask BMW.
The rear, meanwhile, is a lot more conservative. The designer merely upgraded the graphics on the taillights and left everything else alone.
We should, of course, expect a bunch of changes on the inside as well, mostly on-board tech upgrades (convenience features, active safety, the works).
Once the facelifted Palisade does arrive, we don’t anticipate any major changes in pricing. Currently, U.S. buyers can purchase the 2021 Palisade from as little as $32,675, which lands you the entry-level SE trim. The SEL spec is priced from $35,325, while Limited and Calligraphy models bump the MSRP up considerably to $45,275 and $46,200, respectively.
As for performance, we expect to see the return of the 3.8-liter V6 gasoline unit that currently powers the Korean people hauler, but Hyundai would be wise also to introduce a hybrid version, just like it did with the 2022 Tucson and the 2021 Santa Fe.
That is where these renderings by Kolesa come in. They’re actually quite faithful to Hyundai’s latest design language, as seen on the 2022 Tucson, but we’re not sure if something as large as the Palisade can pull off such a bold statement. Then again, maybe it can. There’s no law against large SUVs adopting massive radiator grilles—just ask BMW.
The rear, meanwhile, is a lot more conservative. The designer merely upgraded the graphics on the taillights and left everything else alone.
We should, of course, expect a bunch of changes on the inside as well, mostly on-board tech upgrades (convenience features, active safety, the works).
Once the facelifted Palisade does arrive, we don’t anticipate any major changes in pricing. Currently, U.S. buyers can purchase the 2021 Palisade from as little as $32,675, which lands you the entry-level SE trim. The SEL spec is priced from $35,325, while Limited and Calligraphy models bump the MSRP up considerably to $45,275 and $46,200, respectively.
As for performance, we expect to see the return of the 3.8-liter V6 gasoline unit that currently powers the Korean people hauler, but Hyundai would be wise also to introduce a hybrid version, just like it did with the 2022 Tucson and the 2021 Santa Fe.