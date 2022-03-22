2023 Hyundai Palisade Facelift Spotted While Testing Its New Face in the Snow

Hyundai is testing the restyled version of the Palisade, which is set to be revealed next year. The Palisade is popular stateside, and it is the cousin of the Kia Telluride, another model that is set to receive a facelift later this year or in early 2023.
The Palisade is still camouflaged, as was the other prototype that we spotted last month. It is easy to see that the SUV has a set of new headlights, as well as a modified front grille. With changes like those already done, the front bumper may also have a different design to help it distinguish itself from the pack.
The prototype that can be seen in the photo gallery comes with all the bells and whistles, and its tinted rear windows are a factory option, not something done just for this prototype. Despite heavy camouflage on its doors, we do not expect Hyundai to change too many things from that perspective. After all, this is a facelift, which means we should expect new wheel designs, as well as new colors in the range.
The rear of the Palisade seems to involve a set of new lights, along with a possibly modified rear bumper. Other changes made to it may be minimal, as facelifts do not usually involve dramatic changes to the rear of vehicles. We expect this variant to continue to have the Palisade name written on its back, right in the center of the tailgate.
While we do not have any images of the interior of the Palisade facelift, Hyundai is expected to refresh the passenger compartment with new technology. The latter may include new software for the multimedia unit, not just digital gauge clusters with modified graphics. Other small tweaks may happen here and there.
From a powerplant perspective, Hyundai is expected to stick to its current 3.8-liter V6, but the South Korean marque may consider introducing new engines in the mix. If we were to guess, a hybrid option that borrows parts from the Tucson and Santa Fe might be the direction chosen by Hyundai engineers.
