2023 Kia Telluride Facelift Visits Europe, but Only as a Tourist

One week after we showed you the first spy shots of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade, Kia has been spotted testing the facelifted Telluride in the open.
The brand’s flagship SUV was caught on camera by our spy photographers in Europe’s frozen north, undergoing cold-weather testing. But wait, does this mean that they might plan to launch it overseas once the mid-cycle refresh premieres? That’d be a no, as it is not uncommon for automakers to test upcoming products in markets where they have no intention of selling them.
That said, let’s move on to the actual changes, which are hard to spot as the prototype was heavily disguised. Up front, we can see a new lighting signature, with the new headlamps flanking what is supposed to be a different grille. The bumper is all-new too, and has more subtle side air intakes, and what appear to be new fog lamps. Don’t mind the muscular-looking hood, as that is only plastic cladding.
The side mirror caps, with integrated turn signals, do not seem to have been updated and neither do the door handles. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kia tweaks the side skirts. Also, we have to mention the roof rails, which are more pronounced. Further back, the taillights have retained their overall shape, but the graphics are slightly different. The license plate holder still sits in the middle of the tailgate, and the double exhaust tips are incorporated in the new diffuser.
Like its Hyundai Palisade cousin, the 2023 Telluride is expected with a new dashboard, center console, and steering wheel. In terms of power, it should still feature the 3.8-liter V6, likely making an identical 291 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque. The facelifted Telluride is believed to debut later this year or in early 2023 and will launch shortly after.
