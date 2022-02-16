2023 Hyundai Palisade Getting Nip and Tuck, and There's More Than Meets the Eye

With almost 90,000 units bought by Americans last year alone, the Palisade has been a big hit for Hyundai. Thus, it’s no wonder that they are now prepping its mid-cycle refresh, which will be joined by its Kia Telluride cousin.
Spied undergoing cold-weather testing, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade won’t reveal its exterior design updates just yet. However, you don’t need X-Ray vision to spot the new headlights, with different graphics, and grille that seems to be similar to that of the smaller Tucson. If anything, the facelifted large SUV will feature a new front bumper too.
The rear license plate holder still sits in the middle of the tailgate, likely below the ‘Palisade’ lettering. The vehicle might sport new vertical taillights, and from what we can see, the reflectors in the bumper have been replaced by a thin strip. Either that or the latter simply joins the normal reflectors, above the diffuser that should also be new. As usual, new wheels, and paint finishes are believed to round off the changes.
Normally, we wouldn’t expect any big updates inside, in addition to new software for the infotainment system and digital dials, and perhaps new upholstery and trim. However, TheKoreanCarBlog shared a couple of pics of the interior last month, revealing the updated dashboard and center console, and new steering wheel. The air vents are new as well, and it appears that the company has slightly tweaked the door cards too.
Power-wise, the 3.8-liter V6 engine should carry over from the current Palisade, where it pushes out 291 hp (295 ps / 217 kW) and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque. It works in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive, though an all-wheel drive system is available as an option.
The facelifted Palisade is understood to premiere later this year, or in early 2023, so it will launch as a 2023 model.
