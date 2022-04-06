2023 Hyundai Palisade Teaser Photos Reveal Much Sharper Face

Unveiled in November 2018 as a 2020 model, the Hyundai Palisade is an important product for the South Korean automaker. Twinned with the better-looking and better-named Kia Telluride, the mid-size SUV moved 21,025 examples in the first quarter of 2022 despite ongoing shortages.
On April 13th at 9:45 am EDT, the facelift will premiere at the New York International Auto Show. A couple of teaser images will have to suffice for now, teaser images of the Calligraphy AWD. The mid-cycle refresh is defined by the wider cascading front grille that integrates “rugged parametric shield elements for a premium appearance,” although premium isn’t the right word if you remember that Genesis serves that kind of customer.
The lighting signature comes in a close second with vertically-connected LEDs that give this fellow a sharper appearance. Hyundai further notes multi-spoke alloy wheels, and that’s about everything the company is willing to share at press time. Based on pictures of camouflaged prototypes, we’re also in for a handful of interior changes. A digital instrument cluster and a relocated touchscreen are pretty much a given. The big question is, did the South Korean automaker perform any underhood improvements?
For the 2022 model year, the Palisade is exclusively offered with a 3.8-liter GDi free-breathing V6 and eight-speed automatic. The Lambda II engine puts out 291 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque at 5,200 revolutions per minute. Given the size and heft of the Palisade, one has to wonder if there’s a case to be made for the 2.5-liter Smartstream T-GDi of the Santa Cruz. A member of the Theta III family, this powerplant makes a little more torque earlier in the rev range.
In any case, the 3.8 isn’t exactly bad. Capable of towing 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) with the proper trailering equipment, the Palisade hits 60 mph (97 kph) in seven-odd seconds. In terms of gas mileage, the maximum combined rating is 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) in front-wheel-drive flavor.
The lighting signature comes in a close second with vertically-connected LEDs that give this fellow a sharper appearance. Hyundai further notes multi-spoke alloy wheels, and that’s about everything the company is willing to share at press time. Based on pictures of camouflaged prototypes, we’re also in for a handful of interior changes. A digital instrument cluster and a relocated touchscreen are pretty much a given. The big question is, did the South Korean automaker perform any underhood improvements?
For the 2022 model year, the Palisade is exclusively offered with a 3.8-liter GDi free-breathing V6 and eight-speed automatic. The Lambda II engine puts out 291 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) of torque at 5,200 revolutions per minute. Given the size and heft of the Palisade, one has to wonder if there’s a case to be made for the 2.5-liter Smartstream T-GDi of the Santa Cruz. A member of the Theta III family, this powerplant makes a little more torque earlier in the rev range.
In any case, the 3.8 isn’t exactly bad. Capable of towing 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) with the proper trailering equipment, the Palisade hits 60 mph (97 kph) in seven-odd seconds. In terms of gas mileage, the maximum combined rating is 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) in front-wheel-drive flavor.
Family time is about to become elevated. The redesigned Hyundai PALISADE makes its debut next week. Stay tuned for all the details.— Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) April 6, 2022
Preproduction 2023 PALISADE Calligraphy AWD shown. Coming Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/bTYSUYpoYp