One More Carmaker Feeling the Wrath of the Chip Shortage, Massive Sales Drop

More on this:

1 Hyundai Creta N Line Is Craving for Attention, but Does It Deserve Any?

2 Would You Pay $16K More for the Luxurious Genesis GV80 Over the Redesigned Infiniti QX60?

3 2023 Hyundai Palisade Facelift Spotted While Testing Its New Face in the Snow

4 This Is How Hyundai Awoke the "Beast" in Mark Wahlberg's Tucson From "Uncharted"

5 Factory-Installed Fake Engine Sounds and Vibrations for EVs Are Almost Reality