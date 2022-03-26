Hyundai Creta N Line Is Craving for Attention, but Does It Deserve Any?

There are a few automakers out there whose crossover lineups may be a bit confusing. Volkswagen is one, as they have entered previously uncharted waters with all sorts of small high-riders sitting under the Tiguan, and Hyundai is not far behind either.
Depending on the market, the Korean company has a plethora of such models on sale, and some of them can be seen at your local dealership Stateside.
Here, the Venue is the most affordable of the batch, followed by the Kona, together with its hot N and Electric derivatives, and the compact Tucson. The Santa Fe and Palisade top them, and the Ioniq 5 zero-emission vehicle, as well as the hydrogen-powered Nexo, round off the offering.
In other markets, Hyundai’s crossover family includes yet another subcompact: the Creta. And it is this one that has now entered the rendering blender, with the peeps at Kolesa giving it the unofficial N Line treatment.
Not to be confused with the full-blown Hyundai N models, the N Line is a more show with no extra go approach, featuring a few stylistic updates. Rather surprisingly, the person behind these digital illustrations actually used the pre-facelifted iteration of the Creta, rather than its successor, which looks more like a tiny Tucson, deleting the chrome trim, and giving it a few sporty touches at both ends, and more stylish wheels.
In our fantasy world, no one in their right mind would ever wish the small crossover to feature a bouncy suspension, but a real Creta N Line might get it, alongside sharper steering, and perhaps uprated brakes. A full-blown N version would up the ante with dedicated suspension setup, beefier brakes, and a punchy engine under the hood, which would obviously be the 2.0-liter four-pot, with front-wheel drive, and either a six-speed manual transmission or a DCT in between.
Here, the Venue is the most affordable of the batch, followed by the Kona, together with its hot N and Electric derivatives, and the compact Tucson. The Santa Fe and Palisade top them, and the Ioniq 5 zero-emission vehicle, as well as the hydrogen-powered Nexo, round off the offering.
In other markets, Hyundai’s crossover family includes yet another subcompact: the Creta. And it is this one that has now entered the rendering blender, with the peeps at Kolesa giving it the unofficial N Line treatment.
Not to be confused with the full-blown Hyundai N models, the N Line is a more show with no extra go approach, featuring a few stylistic updates. Rather surprisingly, the person behind these digital illustrations actually used the pre-facelifted iteration of the Creta, rather than its successor, which looks more like a tiny Tucson, deleting the chrome trim, and giving it a few sporty touches at both ends, and more stylish wheels.
In our fantasy world, no one in their right mind would ever wish the small crossover to feature a bouncy suspension, but a real Creta N Line might get it, alongside sharper steering, and perhaps uprated brakes. A full-blown N version would up the ante with dedicated suspension setup, beefier brakes, and a punchy engine under the hood, which would obviously be the 2.0-liter four-pot, with front-wheel drive, and either a six-speed manual transmission or a DCT in between.