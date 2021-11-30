It's hard to think of another car in this price bracket that's even close to the Elantra N-Line in terms of value for the dollar. It's a great driver's car. It's easy to drive in traffic. It's comfortable and economical.Then there's the X-factor... the warranty. Every Hyundai gets a 5-year 60,000-mile limited warranty and a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty from the factory. They also get up to three years of complimentary maintenance.Honda, Toyota, and Volkswagen have seemingly dominated this space for a long while. From the driver's seat of the Hyundai Elantra N it becomes clear that those brands have been resting on their laurels to some degree. Now they have a new challenger that, to our eyes, is already ahead of them on and off the track.