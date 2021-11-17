5 Rivian R1T Beats EPA Range, But Is the Least Efficient EV Edmunds Ever Tested

3 Here’s What You Should Know About the 2021 LA International Auto Show

2022 North American Car, Truck & Utility Awards Finalists Announced at L.A. Auto Show

Now that we’re on the downslope of Covid, it’s time to look forward to the return of automotive awards. Let’s see who made the cut for this year’s NACTOY’s accolades, live from the L.A. Auto Show 10 photos



The three categories are Car, Truck, and SUV , and the entrants are selected by a panel of 50 journalists from all walks of life. Being impartial to the media, these prestigious awards have been used as buying criteria since 1994.



President Gary Witzenburg said: These nine vehicles represent an unusually excellent and diverse group of finalists. From new OEMs to vehicles that have created fresh segments in their categories, these vehicles showcase the automotive industry’s current diversification. This year’s finalists also illustrate how many more electric vehicles are becoming available to customers across multiple vehicle types.”



Each category has three finalists, and the voting will remain open until January 5. So, without further ado, let’s meet the contestants:



2022 Car of the Year:



Honda Civic



Lucid Air



VW Golf



2022 Truck of the Year



Ford Maverick



Hyundai Santa Cruz



Rivian R1T



2022 Utility of the Year



Ford Bronco



Genesis GV70



Hyundai IONIQ 5



We’re happy to see electrics in all three categories, but it would be nice to have more excitement in the lineup. The Lucid Air was named Motor Trend’s car of the year, and this notoriety allowed the upstart’s market valuation to surpass Ford in early Wednesday trading. Blue Oval’s blockbuster Bronco is joined by the Maverick pickup, but Hyundai/Genesis still offers the best warranty on the market.



The infotainment systems in the latest VW Golf are easy to learn if you are accustomed to the brand, so the Civic looks like a sure bet. Keep in mind that these awards are for the daily driver, so we need you to tell us what other entries you would like to see. In this The event of the year is upon us. Although media credentials are only good for 24 hours, allow us to show you the highlights of this year's L.A. Auto Show The three categories are Car, Truck, and, and the entrants are selected by a panel of 50 journalists from all walks of life. Being impartial to the media, these prestigious awards have been used as buying criteria since 1994.President Gary Witzenburg said: These nine vehicles represent an unusually excellent and diverse group of finalists. From new OEMs to vehicles that have created fresh segments in their categories, these vehicles showcase the automotive industry’s current diversification. This year’s finalists also illustrate how many more electric vehicles are becoming available to customers across multiple vehicle types.”Each category has three finalists, and the voting will remain open until January 5. So, without further ado, let’s meet the contestants:We’re happy to see electrics in all three categories, but it would be nice to have more excitement in the lineup. The Lucid Air was named Motor Trend’s car of the year, and this notoriety allowed the upstart’s market valuation to surpass Ford in early Wednesday trading. Blue Oval’s blockbuster Bronco is joined by the Maverick pickup, but Hyundai/Genesis still offers the best warranty on the market.The infotainment systems in the latest VW Golf are easy to learn if you are accustomed to the brand, so the Civic looks like a sure bet. Keep in mind that these awards are for the daily driver, so we need you to tell us what other entries you would like to see. In this YouTube channel you may learn more about this year’s NACTOY awards and stay with us for complete coverage of the L.A. Auto Show.