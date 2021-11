2022 North American Car, Truck & Utility Awards Finalists Announced at L.A. Auto Show

SUV

2022 Car of the Year:



2022 Truck of the Year



2022 Utility of the Year



The event of the year is upon us. Although media credentials are only good for 24 hours, allow us to show you the highlights of this year's L.A. Auto Show The three categories are Car, Truck, and, and the entrants are selected by a panel of 50 journalists from all walks of life. Being impartial to the media, these prestigious awards have been used as buying criteria since 1994.President Gary Witzenburg said: These nine vehicles represent an unusually excellent and diverse group of finalists. From new OEMs to vehicles that have created fresh segments in their categories, these vehicles showcase the automotive industry’s current diversification. This year’s finalists also illustrate how many more electric vehicles are becoming available to customers across multiple vehicle types.”Each category has three finalists, and the voting will remain open until January 5. So, without further ado, let’s meet the contestants:We’re happy to see electrics in all three categories, but it would be nice to have more excitement in the lineup. The Lucid Air was named Motor Trend’s car of the year, and this notoriety allowed the upstart’s market valuation to surpass Ford in early Wednesday trading. Blue Oval’s blockbuster Bronco is joined by the Maverick pickup, but Hyundai/Genesis still offers the best warranty on the market.The infotainment systems in the latest VW Golf are easy to learn if you are accustomed to the brand, so the Civic looks like a sure bet. Keep in mind that these awards are for the daily driver, so we need you to tell us what other entries you would like to see. In this YouTube channel you may learn more about this year’s NACTOY awards and stay with us for complete coverage of the L.A. Auto Show.