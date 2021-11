New Ford Bronco Raptor Exhaust Sound Is Unmistakably EcoBoost V6, But Which One?

Which one? I wouldn’t bet on the optional 2.7 in the regular Bronco. Even with high-octane dinosaur juice, the six-cylinder lump generates 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque. I wish I had a few revolutions per minute to list here for both horsepower and torque, but surprisingly enough, the Dearborn-based automaker hasn’t bothered publishing them although the 2022 model year is on the horizon.The only candidate I can think of is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which produces 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet in the Explorer ST that features the same 10R60 automatic transmission as the Bronco. More boost would certainly improve the peak torque over the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, but on the other hand, more boost equals more strain on this powerplant.FoMoCo needs to get extremely close - or match - the 6.4-liter HEMI in the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 if the Bronco Raptor is to be taken seriously, especially if you remember what kind of pricing applies to a well-equipped Bronco. Speaking of equipment, Fox Live Valve twin-tube bypass dampers and 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain rubber from the F-150 Raptor are not cheap. A set of 35-inch BFG KO2 tires are rumored to come standard.More than 80 inches wide (hence the federally-mandated amber marker lights) as opposed to 79.3 inches for the Wildtrak, the Raptor was recently confirmed by the CONCEPS ordering system as a 2022 model. Ford says that it’ll be available in the summer of 2022 , which means that it’s been pushed back to MY 2023 or MY 2022 will be very short as it's also the case with the 2022 Chevrole Corvette. As a brief reminder, the 2022 Ford Bronco will enter production this December at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.