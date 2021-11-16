New Ford Bronco Raptor Exhaust Sound Is Unmistakably EcoBoost V6, But Which One?

As ever, Bronco Nation has received exclusive Bronco Raptor content from the Ford Motor Company because the Bronco Nation is covertly owned by the Blue Oval through a marketing firm by the name of Jackson Dawson Communications. The following video is an exhaust clip with pedal-to-the-metal acceleration, which reveals that it features an EcoBoost V6.
Which one? I wouldn’t bet on the optional 2.7 in the regular Bronco. Even with high-octane dinosaur juice, the six-cylinder lump generates 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque. I wish I had a few revolutions per minute to list here for both horsepower and torque, but surprisingly enough, the Dearborn-based automaker hasn’t bothered publishing them although the 2022 model year is on the horizon.
The only candidate I can think of is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which produces 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet in the Explorer ST that features the same 10R60 automatic transmission as the Bronco. More boost would certainly improve the peak torque over the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, but on the other hand, more boost equals more strain on this powerplant.
FoMoCo needs to get extremely close - or match - the 6.4-liter HEMI in the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 if the Bronco Raptor is to be taken seriously, especially if you remember what kind of pricing applies to a well-equipped Bronco. Speaking of equipment, Fox Live Valve twin-tube bypass dampers and 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain rubber from the F-150 Raptor are not cheap. A set of 35-inch BFG KO2 tires are rumored to come standard.
More than 80 inches wide (hence the federally-mandated amber marker lights) as opposed to 79.3 inches for the Wildtrak, the Raptor was recently confirmed by the CONCEPS ordering system as a 2022 model. Ford says that it’ll be available in the summer of 2022, which means that it’s been pushed back to MY 2023 or MY 2022 will be very short as it's also the case with the 2022 Chevrole Corvette. As a brief reminder, the 2022 Ford Bronco will enter production this December at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.
The only candidate I can think of is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which produces 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet in the Explorer ST that features the same 10R60 automatic transmission as the Bronco. More boost would certainly improve the peak torque over the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, but on the other hand, more boost equals more strain on this powerplant.
FoMoCo needs to get extremely close - or match - the 6.4-liter HEMI in the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 if the Bronco Raptor is to be taken seriously, especially if you remember what kind of pricing applies to a well-equipped Bronco. Speaking of equipment, Fox Live Valve twin-tube bypass dampers and 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain rubber from the F-150 Raptor are not cheap. A set of 35-inch BFG KO2 tires are rumored to come standard.
More than 80 inches wide (hence the federally-mandated amber marker lights) as opposed to 79.3 inches for the Wildtrak, the Raptor was recently confirmed by the CONCEPS ordering system as a 2022 model. Ford says that it’ll be available in the summer of 2022, which means that it’s been pushed back to MY 2023 or MY 2022 will be very short as it's also the case with the 2022 Chevrole Corvette. As a brief reminder, the 2022 Ford Bronco will enter production this December at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.