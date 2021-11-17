590-HP 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Debuts in California Alongside New Sport Turismo

We all know Porsche for its legendary sports cars and – recently – SUVs. But fans also like to joke about the propensity of this company to overcrowd its model series with as many variants as possible.
Automotive industry aficionados with a knack for German sports cars will have ample reasons to remember this year’s edition of the iconic Los Angeles Auto Show. As for Porsche’s contribution, the company has earmarked no less than five world premieres for their Californian debut.
In no particular order, the automaker will showcase the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS – considered the company’s main highlight for the 2021 motor show – along with its track-focused 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport sibling, the Panamera Platinum Edition, as well as the all-new Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.
Didn’t we just say Porsche loves to cram as many derivations into a single model line? Well, here’s the first-ever all-electric Taycan lineup growing to include another version, as well as a third “body style.” The latter needs to be taken with a pinch of salt since the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is very similar to a five-door Shooting Brake Cross Turismo.
Diehard Porsche enthusiasts probably suspected that a legendary GTS moniker for the Taycan series would be a no-brainer, especially considering the gap between the current 4S (462 hp) and Turbo (670 hp). That’s now covered by the cool Taycan GTS siblings, both featuring no less than 590 ponies thanks to the same front electric motor and a beefier rear unit. This means the GTS is good for a sprint of just 3.5 seconds to 60 mph (96 kph) and a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Even better, the GTS duo takes a page out of the Turbo/Turbo S rulebook, featuring as standard equipment the same 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus and 800-volt architecture. That translates into a 22.5 minutes fast-charging performance from 5 to 80% SoC (state-of-charge). So, what about range?
According to Europe’s combined WLTP cycle, this is the first Taycan with a range of more than 500 km (311 miles), hovering in between 424 and 504 kilometers (263 to 313 miles). As for prices, the Taycan GTS goes for $131,400 in America (131,834 euros in Germany) while the new Sport Turismo kicks off at $133,300 (132,786 euro), with first deliveries scheduled by Porsche for the second quarter of 2022.
