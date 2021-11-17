Nissan Makes the Ariya Start at $45,950 for the American Market

Nissan first presented the Ariya on July 15, 2020. It took the company more than one year for the electric SUV to be available for pre-orders in the U.S., but there’s more: deliveries will take another year to start. And the most affordable one will cost you $45,950 – $47,125, including the $1,175 destination charge.
The Japanese carmaker announced that at the LA Auto Show, as well as the other trims for the Ariya. The price above is for the Venture+ derivative, which offers more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range thanks to its 87-kWh battery pack. This FWD version is the one that can travel further, considering all derivatives have the same battery pack.
Right above the Venture+ is the Evolve+. The more luxurious trim offers LED foglights, auto-sensing wipers, a power liftgate, a panoramic roof, and a bunch of other minor stuff. It charges its owner not only in financial terms: costing $48,950 ($50,125), it is also less efficient, with a range of up to 285 mi (459 km).
The Premiere is a special series exclusive to early orders. Its main difference compared to the Evolve+ is ProPilot Assist 2.0, Nissan's ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). That will cost pre-order holders $53,450 ($54,625).
The most expensive trim for the Ariya when deliveries start will be the Platinum+. Starting at $58,950 ($60,125), it is the only one with the e-4ORCE dual-motor AWD system. Although it delivers double the torque (442 pound-feet instead of 221 lb-ft, or 599 Nm in place of 300 Nm), it is also heavier and presents higher energy consumption. That makes it offer a range of up to 265 mi (427 km). All range numbers are estimates: EPA official ratings may be lower.
Nissan has a special offer for those willing to wait another year to buy an Ariya: the first 10,000 people who pre-order one until January 31, 2022, are eligible for a two-year free EVgo membership. They may also get $500 in charging credits for their new electric SUVs.
All things indeed come to those who wait. In Nissan Ariya’s case, the question is if the wait is worth it. Competitors will have 800V fast-charging systems, more range, better tech, and more modern designs when deliveries start. Nissan said a while ago the Ariya would be delayed due to the global chip shortage, but by that much? The fact that it should be a priority and that it isn't shows the Japanese carmaker really has to up its game if it wants to survive.
