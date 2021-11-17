Porsche Unveils Stunning All-New 718 Cayman GT4 RS Ahead of LA Auto Show

We've known for some time that Porsche was going to build an RS version of the Cayman GT4 but it's finally here and it's better than we ever thought it would be.
It all starts with the fact that Porsche went big and dropped the 4.0-liter flat-six from the 911 GT3 into the back of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. In the RS it makes 493 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.
That takes some bravery because for a long while Porsche has been accused of intentionally sandbagging the Cayman. It's clear that the RS version released today is a much more potent track weapon than some of its new 911 siblings.
The RS is also going to feature the most complete track package ever fitted to a Cayman. It weighs about 50 pounds less than a similarly equipped GT4 and of course, has about 80 more horsepower.
To save that weight, Porsche uses carbon fiber reinforced plastic for body panels like the hood and front wings. They also built lightweight doors, installed lightweight carpeting, and lighter rear glass. Every detail has been considered.
To keep all that power in check despite the low weight, Porsche includes a swan-neck spoiler at the rear. It's nearly a direct carryover from the Porsche 911 RSR GT race car and provides roughly 25% more downforce with the help of other aero bits on the car.
This combo of power, aerodynamics, and handling capability has led to a seriously fast Nurburgring lap time. Around the short track, the GT4 RS completed a single lap in just 7:04:511. That's an astonishing 23.6 seconds faster than the Cayman GT4.
It's clear that Porsche has officially pulled out all the stops with the new Cayman GT4 RS. The 718 family has never looked or sounded so good.
