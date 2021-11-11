Kia Teases Concept EV9 Fully Electric Flagship SUV, Featuring a Boxy Yet Modern Design

The Whale Trailer Cabin Is All About Modularity and Comfort for the Modern Nomad

Before holding an official unveiling at the LA Auto Show next week, Kia has decided to tease us a little with their upcoming Concept EV9 model, which previews an upcoming flagship SUV running on nothing but electricity. 6 photos



Design-wise, we see a boxy aesthetic that appears both modern and rugged, plus what the Korean carmaker calls an “upright and capable stylistic stance.” Think of it like a futuristic SUV .



A couple of the illustrations also depict the cabin of the Concept EV9, which “has been honed to give the driver and passengers a light, flexible and adaptive interior space as the experience of the journey evolves." Key features include the interactive ultra-wide display, plus a radical new steering wheel design, which we definitely approve of.



It really is time we started embracing new steering wheel designs, don’t you think? Sure, maybe Tesla’s yoke isn’t the most practical adaptation, but there’s definitely room to fiddle with it – Kia's take on the matter is somewhat similar to the yoke but has a flat top and a somewhat flat bottom. Think of it as a slimmer and more compact version of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit steering wheel, which might just be the most ergonomic and easy-to-handle steering wheel in the entire car industry.



We'll know more once the Concept EV9 breaks cover at 11:15 AM PST on November 17 at the LA Convention Center. We're also curious to learn when the production variant will make its debut, undoubtedly ditching the 'Concept' moniker and retaining simply the EV9.

