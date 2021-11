Kia EV9 is the Electric Telluride Rather than Kia's Version of the Hyundai Ioniq 7

SUV

With the Ioniq 5 and the EV6, Hyundai went for a square design and Kia for a more aerodynamic one. The EV9 profile that Kia stylized and disclosed suggests a ruggedvery similar to the Telluride. On the other hand, Hyundai’s concept is very fluid, reminding us a lot of the Volvo Concept Recharge.Although boxy vehicles have their appeal – especially among SUVs – they do not match well with low drag requirements that are ideal for electric cars. Being very efficient machines that have to maximize range, square lines tend to increase air resistance and make thespend more energy at high speeds.SUVs with a lower frontal area and improved airflow will travel further. That’s what Volvo and now Hyundai seem to be pursuing with their large SUVs. The Kia EV9 design does not seem to be so concerned with that.We know aerodynamic specialists can make a brick become friends with air fluidity. However, a design that already takes that need into consideration makes their work a lot easier. Although the Telluride presents a drag coefficient of 0.34, it has a massive frontal area. That seems also to be the case with the EV9.The Korean brand said the new electric concept would be part of the “Kia Sustainability Movement” in the Instagram post that invites people to watch the EV9 premiere. The event will be live streamed on YouTube at 8 AM GMT . We would not doubt that the concept will later be in the LA Auto Show, just like the Hyundai Ioniq 7: both SUVs clearly target American customers.