Volvo Concept Recharge Points the Way Forward to a Zero-Emissions SUV Future

Interestingly, the past has a way of coming back to pave a clear path towards a pure electric age. At least that’s the case with Volvo Cars’ latest manifesto for the company’s pure electric future. Notice the way the Swedish-Chinese company spelled out its name as the Volvo Concept Recharge? Well, they rearranged the words because in 2008, a C30 was turned into the Volvo Recharge Concept (explanatory video embedded below). That could be a bit confusing.

