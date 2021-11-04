Hyundai Teases Concept Seven, Shows Pixelated Front Lights and Lounge-Like Interior

Hyundai has released several images that show us a glimpse of the upcoming electric SUV that's set to join the Ioniq family. Called Seven, the concept sports a futuristic look with pixelated front lights and a very stylish interior. All of this and more will be fully revealed later this month at the LA Auto Show.
Given its name, the concept is most likely to preview the new member that'll join the Ioniq family after the Ioniq 5 and the upcoming Ioniq 6. That would be the Ioniq 7, and from the mysterious pictures revealed by the Korean automaker, it shares a few elements with its siblings.
Seven comes with a sleek, futuristic design that diverges from traditions of the internal combustion engine era. The vehicle's front features cutting-edge Parametric Pixel lights, which we've seen before on the Ioniq 5.
The interior looks like a spacious lounge area with stylish furnishings. One of the images shows a modern seat that includes wooden elements. Hyundai says that it used sustainable materials for the interior in order to "offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers."
This isn't the first time the company teases the Seven. At this year's IAA Motor Show, Hyundai showed the world a video of a fully electric Ioniq range, which also included what's likely to be the Ioniq 7.
It's expected that the SUV will ride on a version of the modular E-GMP platform that debuted in the Ioniq 5. The platform includes a large-capacity battery of 100 kWh that offers a range of roughly 300 miles (483 km).
The car will be able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph). It also features an 800-volt electrical system. The vehicle should charge up to 80% in just 18 minutes. The Ioniq 7 range will also include an all-wheel drive version with a dual-motor setup.
Seven comes with a sleek, futuristic design that diverges from traditions of the internal combustion engine era. The vehicle's front features cutting-edge Parametric Pixel lights, which we've seen before on the Ioniq 5.
The interior looks like a spacious lounge area with stylish furnishings. One of the images shows a modern seat that includes wooden elements. Hyundai says that it used sustainable materials for the interior in order to "offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers."
This isn't the first time the company teases the Seven. At this year's IAA Motor Show, Hyundai showed the world a video of a fully electric Ioniq range, which also included what's likely to be the Ioniq 7.
It's expected that the SUV will ride on a version of the modular E-GMP platform that debuted in the Ioniq 5. The platform includes a large-capacity battery of 100 kWh that offers a range of roughly 300 miles (483 km).
The car will be able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph). It also features an 800-volt electrical system. The vehicle should charge up to 80% in just 18 minutes. The Ioniq 7 range will also include an all-wheel drive version with a dual-motor setup.