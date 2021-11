Hyundai Teases Concept Seven, Shows Pixelated Front Lights and Lounge-Like Interior

SUV

Given its name, the concept is most likely to preview the new member that'll join the Ioniq family after the Ioniq 5 and the upcoming Ioniq 6. That would be the Ioniq 7, and from the mysterious pictures revealed by the Korean automaker, it shares a few elements with its siblings.Seven comes with a sleek, futuristic design that diverges from traditions of the internal combustion engine era. The vehicle's front features cutting-edge Parametric Pixel lights, which we've seen before on the Ioniq 5.The interior looks like a spacious lounge area with stylish furnishings. One of the images shows a modern seat that includes wooden elements. Hyundai says that it used sustainable materials for the interior in order to "offer a refined, eco-friendly mobility experience that reflects the changing lifestyles of its customers."This isn't the first time the company teases the Seven. At this year's IAA Motor Show, Hyundai showed the world a video of a fully electric Ioniq range, which also included what's likely to be the Ioniq 7.It's expected that thewill ride on a version of the modular E-GMP platform that debuted in the Ioniq 5. The platform includes a large-capacity battery of 100that offers a range of roughly 300 miles (483 km).The car will be able to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 161 mph (259 kph). It also features an 800-volt electrical system. The vehicle should charge up to 80% in just 18 minutes. The Ioniq 7 range will also include an all-wheel drive version with a dual-motor setup.