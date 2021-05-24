2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 U.S. Specifications Revealed, Offers 300-Mile Range

Five years after revealing the Ioniq liftback, Hyundai is getting serious about EVs with the first-ever nameplate from the Ioniq sub-brand of electric vehicles. Confirmed to arrive stateside for the 2022 model year, the hatchback-styled crossover in the photo gallery is hailed as a disruptor thanks to 800V charging and vehicle-to-load capability.
A compact utility vehicle based on the all-new Electric Global Modular Platform that Kia utilizes in the EV6, the Ioniq 5 targets a range of 300 miles (483 kilometers) for the single-motor drivetrain, 269 miles (433 kilometers) for the dual-motor drivetrain, and 244 miles (393 kilometers) for the range-topping Limited AWD. Every single option has a top speed of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) and tows 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms).
Tesla, which is the company to beat in the EV world, fares a little better in both respects. The Model Y Long Range is EPA-rated at 326 miles (525 kilometers) while the Class II tow hitch is capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) at the expense of driving range, but on the other hand, $51,990 for the entry-level spec is a bit on the expensive side of EVs.
Hyundai still hasn’t confirmed the asking price of the all-new Ioniq 5, which offers the longest wheelbase in the automaker’s U.S. lineup at 118.1 inches compared to 113.8 inches for the Model Y Long Range. Based on the South Korean automaker’s pricing strategy in comparison to Honda and Toyota, it’s pretty obvious that the single-motor variant with the highest range estimate will undercut the e-crossover that Tesla manufactures in Fremont.
U.S. models feature a 77.4-kWh battery regardless of drivetrain option, and the output figures for the base model are 225 horsepower plus 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. At the other end of the spectrum, the Limited AWD is much obliged to produce 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet (605 Nm).
The zero-emissions vehicle states will initially receive the Ioniq 5, along with Texas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. A broader rollout will bring the jacked-up hatchback to a wider audience next year, and Hyundai is looking into a subscription service for Ioniq 5 customers as a means to make EV ownership more compelling in the future.
On that note, what can American motorists expect from Hyundai after this fellow here? The BEV lineup has two more nameplates in the offing according to the South Korean automaker, starting with a mid-size sedan by the name of Ioniq 6. After that, the Ioniq 7 large utility vehicle will join the lineup.
Tesla, which is the company to beat in the EV world, fares a little better in both respects. The Model Y Long Range is EPA-rated at 326 miles (525 kilometers) while the Class II tow hitch is capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) at the expense of driving range, but on the other hand, $51,990 for the entry-level spec is a bit on the expensive side of EVs.
Hyundai still hasn’t confirmed the asking price of the all-new Ioniq 5, which offers the longest wheelbase in the automaker’s U.S. lineup at 118.1 inches compared to 113.8 inches for the Model Y Long Range. Based on the South Korean automaker’s pricing strategy in comparison to Honda and Toyota, it’s pretty obvious that the single-motor variant with the highest range estimate will undercut the e-crossover that Tesla manufactures in Fremont.
U.S. models feature a 77.4-kWh battery regardless of drivetrain option, and the output figures for the base model are 225 horsepower plus 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque. At the other end of the spectrum, the Limited AWD is much obliged to produce 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet (605 Nm).
The zero-emissions vehicle states will initially receive the Ioniq 5, along with Texas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. A broader rollout will bring the jacked-up hatchback to a wider audience next year, and Hyundai is looking into a subscription service for Ioniq 5 customers as a means to make EV ownership more compelling in the future.
On that note, what can American motorists expect from Hyundai after this fellow here? The BEV lineup has two more nameplates in the offing according to the South Korean automaker, starting with a mid-size sedan by the name of Ioniq 6. After that, the Ioniq 7 large utility vehicle will join the lineup.