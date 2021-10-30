Hyundai and Kia Going All In On Solid State Battery Tech

Ten years ago it would've been laughable to say that Hyundai or Kia were leading innovation. Now, they're two of the best values in the automotive market. Today, they take another step forward as they partner with Factorial to create solid-state batteries for the next EV generation.
Factorial is a company that's been creating batteries and battery technology for some time. Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, they say they've developed batteries that offer 20 to 50% more range compared to what else is out there.
That's not the only benefit of their batteries though. Solid-state batteries are naturally safer compared to the conventional lithium-ion batteries found in many EVs today. Factorial says that its solid-state technology won't need new infrastructure either.
These new cells can use existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment and chargers.
"Our partnership with Hyundai is yet another validation of our solid-state battery technology, and we look forward to demonstrating its market readiness in Hyundai vehicles... we can help unlock mass adoption of electric vehicles -- and the resulting environmental benefits -- through our safe and long-range batteries," said Factorial Energy CEO Siyu Huang, Ph.D.
If the partnership pays off, it could push Hyundai and Kia EVs well past their competition. The IONIQ 5, the first full EV from Hyundai, is targeting a range of 300 miles.
In addition, it's on an 800-volt architecture. That means it'll be capable of charging incredibly fast. Both a rear-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive model will be made. One will have 225 horsepower while the other presses 320 horses to the pavement.
That's on par with the Mustang Mach-E. Pricing has yet to be released but both Kia and Hyundai have become two brands that offer a whole lot of car for the money. If it ends up being around the $45,000 mark many have hinted at, that's a solid deal.
Adding Factorial solid-state batteries doesn't look like it'll be too hard either. According to the official info, these are "drop-in compatible". Still, there's no word from Hyundai on exactly when to expect these batteries in a production line product.
