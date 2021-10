Hyundai and Kia Going All In On Solid State Battery Tech

EV

Factorial is a company that's been creating batteries and battery technology for some time. Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, they say they've developed batteries that offer 20 to 50% more range compared to what else is out there.That's not the only benefit of their batteries though. Solid-state batteries are naturally safer compared to the conventional lithium-ion batteries found in many EVs today. Factorial says that its solid-state technology won't need new infrastructure either.These new cells can use existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment and chargers."Our partnership with Hyundai is yet another validation of our solid-state battery technology, and we look forward to demonstrating its market readiness in Hyundai vehicles... we can help unlock mass adoption of electric vehicles -- and the resulting environmental benefits -- through our safe and long-range batteries," said Factorial Energy CEO Siyu Huang, Ph.D.If the partnership pays off, it could push Hyundai and Kia EVs well past their competition. The IONIQ 5 , the first fullfrom Hyundai, is targeting a range of 300 miles.In addition, it's on an 800-volt architecture. That means it'll be capable of charging incredibly fast. Both a rear-wheel-drive and an all-wheel-drive model will be made. One will have 225 horsepower while the other presses 320 horses to the pavement.That's on par with the Mustang Mach-E. Pricing has yet to be released but both Kia and Hyundai have become two brands that offer a whole lot of car for the money . If it ends up being around the $45,000 mark many have hinted at, that's a solid deal.Adding Factorial solid-state batteries doesn't look like it'll be too hard either. According to the official info, these are "drop-in compatible". Still, there's no word from Hyundai on exactly when to expect these batteries in a production line product.