Hyundai Sneak Previews Large Electric Crossover Ioniq 7 for 2024

Hyundai, in the process of announcing their intention to become a fully electric brand by 2040, is also slowly revealing looks at a large electric crossover likely to be called the Ioniq 7, which is confirmed for launch in early 2024.
A video released this week highlighting Hyundai's plan to become a fully electrified brand by 2040 briefly shows three vehicles and one of them appears to be the Ioniq 7 large crossover.
At this point, there’s no real way to know if this first look is simply a planned concept version of the crossover or if it will closely mirror a final production model.
During the Hyundai announcement of their carbon-neutrality goals during the 2021 IAA Motor Show, the company also dropped an official ‘teaser’ video of a fully electric Ioniq range, and it seems to portend the inclusion of a large SUV concept likely to become the Ioniq 7.
The Ioniq 7 is expected to arrive in the US in 2024 and join the already released Ioniq 5 hatchback and to join the upcoming Ioniq 6 sedan set for a premiere in 2022.
If this really is the Ioniq 7, it looks to feature an aerodynamic silhouette and a stylish sloping roofline. This teased Ioniq 7 may feature a grille-less look with a sweeping horizontal LED bar and vertical LED units set into the bumper.
It’s expected that this large Ioniq vehicle will ride on the dedicated E-GMP platform like its siblings, and a stretched version will likely feature an Ioniq 7 which allows for three rows of seats inside the cabin for six or seven seats.
A long wheelbase would also mean more room for a large battery pack in the form of the company’s SK Innovation batteries. Those batteries offer a capacity of 100 kWh and 800-volt technology, provide a range of approximately 483 km (300 miles). The Ioniq 7 is expected to feature AWD and a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 308 hp (230 kW / 313 PS).
Ioniq 7 is expected to include all of Hyundai’s ADAS systems including Highway Driving Pilot alongside air suspension and four-wheel steering.
The platform offers a 0-60 mph time of under 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph from an 800-volt electrical system. If all goes as advertised, charging at high kilowatt inputs to 80% should take just 18 minutes. And yet another attractive feature, bi-directional charging, will power devices, homes and perhaps be adaptable to charge other EVs.
The Ioniq 6 and the crossover may both be built in the U.S. as Hyundai announced plans to invest $7.4 billion in its U.S. operations through 2025.
