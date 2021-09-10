MotoDoffo Winery Is a Motorcycle and Vino Heaven on Earth

Hyundai Sneak Previews Large Electric Crossover Ioniq 7 for 2024

Hyundai, in the process of announcing their intention to become a fully electric brand by 2040, is also slowly revealing looks at a large electric crossover likely to be called the Ioniq 7, which is confirmed for launch in early 2024. 14 photos



At this point, there’s no real way to know if this first look is simply a planned concept version of the crossover or if it will closely mirror a final production model.



During the Hyundai announcement of their carbon-neutrality goals during the 2021 IAA Motor Show, the company also dropped an official ‘teaser’ video of a fully electric Ioniq range, and it seems to portend the inclusion of a large SUV concept likely to become the Ioniq 7.



The Ioniq 7 is expected to arrive in the US in 2024 and join the already released



If this really is the Ioniq 7, it looks to feature an aerodynamic silhouette and a stylish sloping roofline. This teased Ioniq 7 may feature a grille-less look with a sweeping horizontal LED bar and vertical LED units set into the bumper.



It’s expected that this large Ioniq vehicle will ride on the dedicated E-GMP platform like its siblings, and a stretched version will likely feature an Ioniq 7 which allows for three rows of seats inside the cabin for six or seven seats.



A long wheelbase would also mean more room for a large battery pack in the form of the company’s SK Innovation batteries. Those batteries offer a capacity of 100 kWh and 800-volt technology, provide a range of approximately 483 km (300 miles). The Ioniq 7 is expected to feature AWD and a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 308 hp (230 kW / 313 PS).



Ioniq 7 is expected to include all of Hyundai’s ADAS systems including Highway Driving Pilot alongside air suspension and four-wheel steering.



The platform offers a 0-60 mph time of under 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph from an 800-volt electrical system. If all goes as advertised, charging at high kilowatt inputs to 80% should take just 18 minutes. And yet another attractive feature, bi-directional charging, will power devices, homes and perhaps be adaptable to charge other EVs.



The Ioniq 6 and the crossover may both be built in the U.S. as



