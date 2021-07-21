Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Hot Hatch In the Works

Hyundai's N division is set to develop new models, and the company has been working on electrification for some time now. With that in mind, rumors announcing a performance-oriented version of the Ioniq 5 emerged. It appears that those are not just rumors but plans for 2022.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5's performance version will be called Ioniq 5 N, as per the company's nomenclature policy. The point of the new performance car will be as always, attracting more customers into showrooms and this policy will work for electric models as well.
The Ioniq 5 already comes with an 800-volt platform, called e-GMP, which is designed from scratch to be compatible with rear-wheel-drive applications, all-wheel-drive applications, and the ability of powering external devices. Albert Biermann, the current head of Research and Development of Hyundai Motor Group, previously told journalists that the e-GMP platform will be able to supply up to 600 HP in certain models.
Hyundai is no stranger to electric vehicles, and the company already has a four-wheeled test bed called the RM20e. The prototype was developed to allow testing of various components and technologies, including powertrains, suspensions, brakes, batteries, and many more.
With that in mind, the Kia EV6 GT was already displayed with a dual-motor drivetrain that offers 577 HP (585 PS) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. The Ioniq 5's cousin from Kia is able to sprint from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds, while its top speed is 162 mph (260 kph). Thus, the Ioniq 5 has the potential to become an electric hot hatch with in-house parts.
If you check out the figures, you will observe that the EV6 GT should be quicker than a Tesla Model Y Performance, and close to the new VW ID.4 GTX. The latter would be faster sprinting to 100 kph from a standing start, but its top speed would be limited to 180 kph (112 mph) for maximum range abilities.
Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N could come to market as soon as next year, but company officials are not in a rush to confirm that information. However, as Hyundai Motor Group's head of Research and Development told Car Magazine: "could you imagine if we weren't working on one already?"
