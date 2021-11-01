5 Hyundai Becomes Official Non-Luxury Import Vehicle of the NY Islanders and Their New Arena

Hyundai Beats Automated Emergency Braking Commitment by Nearly a Year

Back in 2016, Hyundai joined together with multiple institutions and automakers to include automated emergency braking in almost all vehicles by September of 2022. They've beat that goal and then some. 6 photos



In 2016, they agreed to ensure that almost every vehicle they sold by September of 2022 would be fitted with automated emergency braking. The IIHS and the NHTSA both had a large hand in the movement. Other automakers supported it too.



Hyundai however, put their money where their mouth was. They've already reached the goal nearly a year ahead of schedule. Cheif safety officer at Hyundai, Brian Latouf had this to say.



“Hyundai’s ‘safety-first’ philosophy has contributed to our recent product increase with AEB/FCAA and two additional safety technologies now standard on 98% of our lineup of cars and SUVs, AEB is an exciting technology since it not only protects vehicle occupants but vulnerable road users as well. We are pleased to offer life-saving technology on the vast majority of new Hyundai vehicles to offer ‘peace-of-mind’ to our customers and their precious cargo. This accomplishment highlights our devotion to vehicle safety and the industry’s ability to work together and advance motor vehicle safety voluntarily.”



Hyundai features tons of advanced safety equipment on their vehicles today besides just AEB. That includes forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and a driver attention warning. Those are all standard features across the entire lineup.



Drivers can also get adaptive cruise control among a host of optional extras. One feature warns rear-seat passengers when a car is oncoming so that they won't open their door into traffic. Another displays a live feed of the person's blind spot in the gauge cluster when a turn signal is activated.



Clearly, Hyundai has come a long way. We can't wait to see what's next for the Korean auto manufacturer.

