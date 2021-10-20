Hyundai Becomes Official Non-Luxury Import Vehicle of the NY Islanders and Their New Arena

Hyundai has just hitched its wagon to the New York Islanders and their new home, the UBS Arena, acting as the official non-luxury import vehicle of both the venue as well as the NHL team. As part of this deal, the carmaker will also sponsor one of the premier premium spaces in the venue, the so-called Hyundai Club.
In turn, the Hyundai Club will give Islanders fans a live hockey experience as the arena's go-to sports bar, featuring great views of the ice as well as historical pieces and various memorabilia on the walls.
“The Hyundai Club is a space that our passionate Islanders fans have been waiting for to celebrate the rich history of our franchise while enjoying a game live,” said NY Islanders co-owner, Jon Ledecky. “We thank Hyundai for their support of both the New York Islanders and UBS Arena.”
Hyundai will also have two vehicles on display inside UBS Arena, positioning their all-new Tucson SUV inside the Great Hall, while the flagship SUV, the Palisade, will be parked on the main concourse. That Tucson will be wrapped and branded in a NY Islanders theme, which should make for a decent enough Instagram shot.
“Hyundai is proud to be a Founding Partner of the new home for the Islanders and New York’s newest entertainment hub,” stated Hyundai Motor America CMO, Angela Zepeda. “This partnership connects our brand and local dealerships with one of hockey’s storied franchises. It’s a great opportunity to showcase our latest vehicles with the team’s passionate fans.”
The UBS Arena is a $1.1 billion multi-purpose venue scheduled to open on November 20 of this year. It is positioned right next to the Belmont Park racetrack and aside from being the new home of the New York Islanders Hockey Club, the arena will also provide visitors with an “unmatched live entertainment experience”, featuring clear sightlines and excellent acoustics.
