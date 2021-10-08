Hyundai and Shell Team Up for Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Deal

Stout Scarab Is the World’s First and Ugliest Minivan, Now an Art Deco Icon

In answer to National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day for 2021, Hyundai Motor North America has joined Shell Oil Products and Shell Hydrogen have joined forces to encourage growth of the hydrogen refueling infrastructure throughout California. 7 photos



“We’re proud to join Shell Hydrogen’s ‘Project Neptune’, expanding California’s hydrogen infrastructure to meet increasing consumer demand for clean, zero-emission transportation solutions,” said Olabisi Boyle, Vice President of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy for Hyundai Motor North America. “Hyundai offers a superb fuel cell vehicle in its NEXO SUV, and this effort will help ensure that every eco-focused fuel cell driver has convenient refueling options wherever they choose to go”.



The companies say hydrogen refueling infrastructure growth is key to rapidly increase consumer adoption of zero-emission fuel cell vehicles. Project Neptune is part of Hyundai’s commitment to fuel cell technologies and their environmental impact.



Hyundai says this project is a key pillar of its long-range strategic vision. The new hydrogen stations included in Project Neptune are partially funded by public funds from the California Energy Commission (CEC).



According to Boyle, the agreement with Shell Hydrogen furthers existing agreements with Hyundai and stands beside a new five-year Global Business Cooperation Agreement with Royal Dutch Shell to work on collaborating clean energy solutions.



