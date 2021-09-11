These Are the Worst Cars Ever Sold in America

More on this:

Automotive Fuel Cells Might One Day Rely On Toxic Sewer Gases for Clean Hydrogen Fuel

A process laid out in a recent research paper from the American Chemical Society journal ACS Sustainable Chemical Engineering, says that turning hydrogen sulfide gas (farts, manure off-gases or sewer gas) into clean hydrogen fuel is efficient, cheap and relatively simple to accomplish. 7 photos



Qin says hydrogen sulfide is a particularly harmful gas used in industry and thus makes it an ideal base material to use in a process which turns it into something less toxic and ultimately, valuable.



They call it the SULGEN process, and it involves using a pure chemical, iron sulfide, to use in a process for industrial use. But the issue is scale as iron sulfide alone isn’t up to the task. Qin and the team went in search of inexpensive chemicals they could use to catalyze the transformation in high quantities. It appears the answer may be to introduce a trace amount of molybdenum into the iron sulfide.



“It is too soon to tell if our research can replace any of the hydrogen fuel production technologies that are out there,” says Kalyani Jangam, the lead author of the study and a graduate student in Ohio State’s



The study found that molybdenum improves the breakdown of hydrogen sulfide and splits it into two parts – hydrogen fuel and sulfur.



Qin says the ‘big picture’ result is to solve the harmful gas issues and he adds that the ‘chemical looping’ process takes care of that problem.



