Unique 1978 BMW R80/7 Is a Brat-Style Showstopper Adorned With Premium Accessories

The 1978 BMW R80/7 is put in motion thanks to a four-stroke 797cc boxer-twin powerplant that packs two valves per cylinder head and dual constant-depression Bing carbs. It channels its oomph into a five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear wheel by means of an enclosed driveshaft. At about 7,250 spins per minute, the air-cooled mill is capable of spawning up to 50 hp, along with 43 pound-feet (58 Nm) of twist at 5,500 rpm.Upon reaching the ground, this force enables the Bavarian to hit a top speed of 105 mph (170 kph). Just in case you haven’t already noticed, we’ll go ahead and state the obvious; the machine you’re seeing here is no ordinary ‘78 MY R80/7. Under current ownership, the bike was subjected to a sublime brat-style makeover at Florida’s Burn Up Company.For starters, you will spot a handsome two-up saddle laid atop a revised subframe, while the Beemer’s fuel tank has been polished to a mirror finish. Burn Up replaced the stock lighting modules with an assortment of LED substitutes, including a classy headlamp, bar-end turn signals and a minute taillight.The cockpit features a Renthal handlebar, Motogadget instrumentation and new levers, as well as a custom triple clamp that grips R80/7 ’s lowered forks. At the rear end, the standard shock absorbers have been discarded in favor of higher-spec Hagon alternatives. In the footwear department, we find a fresh pair of laced hoops sporting Coker’s Firestone Champion Deluxe rubber.Furthermore, the whole shebang is topped with several aftermarket accessories, such as a single Highsider mirror, fiberglass fenders and a Monza filler cap, to name a few. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a heat-wrapped exhaust system, which terminates in powder-coated reverse megaphone mufflers.If you’re digging this flawless piece of bespoke machinery as much as we are, what we’re about to tell you will definitely make your day! The two-wheeled masterpiece is heading to the auction block at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, and you’d need a mere 5,500 freedom bucks to best the top bidder (for now). The online auction will be open until Tuesday afternoon (October 12), so be sure to pay the BaT platform a visit before time runs out.