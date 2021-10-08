Unique 1978 BMW R80/7 Is a Brat-Style Showstopper Adorned With Premium Accessories

4 Deus Ex Machina’s Custom Yamaha XSR155 “Aka-Tombo” Looks Prepared for Armageddon

Some of BMW’s classic motorcycles are simply begging to be customized, and this R80/7 certainly got what it was asking for. 33 photos



Upon reaching the ground, this force enables the Bavarian to hit a top speed of 105 mph (170 kph). Just in case you haven’t already noticed, we’ll go ahead and state the obvious; the machine you’re seeing here is no ordinary ‘78 MY R80/7. Under current ownership, the bike was subjected to a sublime brat-style makeover at Florida’s Burn Up Company.



For starters, you will spot a handsome two-up saddle laid atop a revised subframe, while the Beemer’s fuel tank has been polished to a mirror finish. Burn Up replaced the stock lighting modules with an assortment of LED substitutes, including a classy headlamp, bar-end turn signals and a minute taillight.



The cockpit features a Renthal handlebar, Motogadget instrumentation and new levers, as well as a custom triple clamp that grips



Furthermore, the whole shebang is topped with several aftermarket accessories, such as a single Highsider mirror, fiberglass fenders and a Monza filler cap, to name a few. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a heat-wrapped exhaust system, which terminates in powder-coated reverse megaphone mufflers.



