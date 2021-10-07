5 Deus Ex Machina Takes Yamaha’s MT-07 on A Custom Adventure to Remember

Since 2012, the Yard Built initiative has been encouraging builders to modify the living hell out of Yamaha’s mechanical phenoms.

Deus Ex Machina’s Custom Yamaha XSR155 “Aka-Tombo” Looks Prepared for Armageddon





Over the years, the firm saw a rapid expansion to several locations around the globe, including Japan, South Africa and a plethora of European nations. The bike we’re featuring today was conceived by Machina’s Indonesian garrison on the Island of the Gods, which is basically just a fancy way of saying Bali. It all started with an invitation to



Sure enough, the ambitious Deus pros didn’t think twice about embracing this challenge, and the result of their intense labor certainly speaks for itself! This rugged piece of machinery was nicknamed “Aka-Tombo” (meaning “Red Dragonfly” in Japanese) to commemorate the







Next, the



You will also find aluminum fenders, beefy fork guards and a unique skid plate, all of which were forged by means of traditional metal-shaping techniques. At the front end, Deus went about fitting a tracker-style handlebar clad with Ariete grips and bar-end blinkers, as well as a snazzy fairing that embraces a Daymaker LED lighting module.







When these components had been installed, it was time for Machina to paint the canvas. The chosen color scheme blends raw alloy, polished surfaces and a Rally Red finish from Mitsubishi's palette, accompanied by a tasteful selection of Deus graphics to round it all out. The final touch comes in the form of a removable surfboard rack, which should definitely come in handy when you're living near the sunny coasts of Bali!