Deus Ex Machina’s “Project X” Takes the Yamaha XJR1300 to New Heights





A serious dose of additional stopping power is accomplished thanks to a complete Discacciati front brake setup, which consists of six-piston calipers and twin 320 mm (13 inches) brake discs. In today’s two-wheeler realm, there’s plenty of motorcycle customization workshops on each and every continent. However, you will only find a handful of enterprises that’ll personalize your two-wheeled companion as neatly as Deus Ex Machina. Over the years, we visited Deus’ fascinating portfolio on several occasions to admire the mechanical masterpieces crafted on their premises, and we can’t seem to get enough of these marvels!Take, for instance, a magnificent Yamaha MT-07 adorned with monocoque bodywork, or the “Saint” - a bespoke Kawasaki W800 that’s been subjected to a rugged scrambler-style transformation . Oh, and don’t you even get me started on the company’s handsome casual apparel items, okay? Giving your brand a distinct personality of its own is a key ingredient in the recipe for a successful business, and these fellows tick that box on just about every level!Needless to say, Machina’s moto architects clearly know what they’re doing. In fact, it’s virtually impossible to recall a single time when these experts haven’t amazed petrolheads with their thrilling undertakings. Now, let’s take a quick look at how the company’s Milan-based branch managed to convert an ordinary Yamaha XJR1300 into what they call “Project X.” We’d encourage you to sit down and take a deep breath, because this beast is about to make you go weak at the knees.It all started when the manufacturer invited Deus to take part in their annual Yard Built initiative. The donor for this venture is powered by an air-cooledinline-four colossus that packs sixteen valves and an astronomical displacement of 1,251cc. This brutal piece of Japanese machinery is good for up to 98 untamed horses when the tachometer hits 8,000 spins per minute.On the other hand, the engine will be more than happy to deliver as much as 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of torque at around 6,000 revs. The mill is mated to a five-speed gearbox, which enables its oomph to reach the rear wheel via a chain final drive. As soon as this creature landed on Deus Ex Machina’s doorstep, the entire structure was stripped naked of its factory bodywork.With the bike dismantled, the crew went about manufacturing an assortment of custom garments using aluminum sheets. We notice a flawless gas tank taking pride of place atop XJR ’s unaltered frame, as well as a one-off front fender and tiny side panels. At the rear, the stock subframe supports a fresh saddle and a round taillight module, while the front end comes equipped with CNC-machined triple clamps, a Motogadget gauge and a Hella headlight.The engine was honored with a race-spec alloy oil cooler and a full titanium four-into-one exhaust system developed by LeoVince. Sure enough, these powertrain upgrades are appropriately complemented by a pair of premium 43 mm (1.7 inches) forks and top-shelf dual shocks from Ohlins’ beloved inventory.A serious dose of additional stopping power is accomplished thanks to a complete Discacciati front brake setup, which consists of six-piston calipers and twin 320 mm (13 inches) brake discs. Project X rides on a set of Marvic Streamline magnesium hoops, whose rims are enveloped in high-performance Pirelli rubber. Lastly, clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs have been installed to achieve a meaner riding stance.