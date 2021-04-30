2 1972 Ford Bronco Hides GM Surprise Under the Hood to Go Along With 20-Inchers

“The Bully” Is Deus Ex Machina’s Bespoke Interpretation of A Buell X1 Lightning

A classy pair of laced hoops have been outsourced to replace X1’s cast items, which simply didn’t fit the desired aesthetic. If you asked me to name my favorite motorcycle customization enterprise, I’d be scratching my head in utter confusion. While picking a single workshop to fill the number one spot seems virtually impossible, I can confidently say that Deus Ex Machina is in my top five. As the years went by, there’s been no shortage of magnificent beasts bred under this firm’s roof, some of which we’ve featured on these very pages.On that note, ladies and gents, allow me to introduce you to the “Bully” - a reworked Buell X1 Lightning you’ll definitely fall in love with. Inside its framework, the donor hosts a 45-degree 1,203cc V-twin powerplant that’s good for up to 95 hp when the tachometer reads 6,200 rpm. On the other hand, the air-cooled monstrosity will feed 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) of twist to a five-speed transmission at around 5,600 revs.Ultimately, this force is channeled to the rear wheel via a belt final drive, resulting in a top speed of approximately 130 mph (210 kph). To kick things off, the Deus Ex crew manufactured a bespoke swingarm and a unique subframe module in-house. After installing an assortment of Rizoma goodies, the aftermarket artists turned their attention to fabricating the new bodywork.Its design language is heavily influenced by that of classic cafe racers. The unique outfit consists of a minute front fender and a handsome tail unit on the opposite end, while a sexy fuel tank can be found in between. Thanks to an intricate two-into-one exhaust system and a premium air filter, the 1,203cc V-twin monstrosity is able to breathe a little more freely.A classy pair of laced hoops have been outsourced to replace X1’s cast items, which simply didn’t fit the desired aesthetic. The Bully also prides itself with upgraded brakes and a single shock absorber developed by Works Performance. Sure enough, Deus Ex Machina never fails to impress with its phenomenal exploits, and this bad boy does a great job at reminding us that we’re dealing with some genuine pros here.