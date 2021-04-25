Modified Ducati 748 Packs One-Off Bodywork Topped With Iconic Gulf Racing Livery

4 Ducati Adds New Foldable Electric Scooter to Its Range, the PRO-I EVO

Are you prepared to witness two-wheeled grace in its most breathtaking form? 9 photos



Bologna’s two-wheeled behemoth is brought to life by a liquid-cooled 748cc L-twin mill that boasts a generous compression ratio of 11.5:1. The Italian bike supplies 96 wicked ponies at approximately 10,900 rpm and 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of twist at 8,700 rpm. This force reaches a chain final drive through a six-speed transmission, leading to a dazzling 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 3.2 seconds.



Finally, the 748 prides itself on a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).



After rewiring the machine to achieve a clean aesthetic, the crew went about topping the new subframe with a bespoke tail section they’ve fabricated in-house. You will also find a handsome half-fairing and a fresh headlight adorning



