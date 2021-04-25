Rimac C_Two Challenges New Tesla Roadster with Real-World 8 Second 1/4 Mile Pass

2 Rimac to Produce Up to Four C_Two Electric Hypercars Each Month From 2021

When Elon Musk announced the new Roadster back in 2017, Rimac already had the C_Two in development. The Croatian hypercar had some pretty impressive performance figures announced, but then the Tesla model raised the bar even further. 8 photos



Well, unlike the Roadster which seems to have disappeared into a black hole while Musk finds all sorts of excuses for missing one deadline after another, the Rimac C_Two doesn't hide and seems to be almost ready. To be fair, the company's second model should have already been out by now, but then pandemics happened so we're now looking at the end of this year for the first customer deliveries.



In the meantime, it seems company founder Mate Rimac has released a clip (it's on the Dragy Motorsports channel, but allegedly it's him who's driving) showing the vehicle's astounding acceleration potential, the kind that would instantly make it the quickest production vehicle over the quarter mile. Before you get over-excited, though, you should know the EV is going to be built in a limited run. And it's $2,000,000. And all have been sold already.



The official claim for the 0-60 mph acceleration time is 1.85 seconds, which is conveniently 0.05 seconds under the



Despite the seemingly slow start, the car goes on to finish the quarter mile in 8.99 seconds with a trap speed of 154.52 mph (around 250 km/h). That in itself is exciting, but a closer inspection of the clip reveals that Mate lifts off the accelerator before reaching the end of the quarter mile. That means this eight-second run could have been a lot more deserving of its name than the 0.01 second that makes it possible to call it that as it stands.



Then there are other factors to consider. There are clearly two people in the car, though with 1,914 hp and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque from its quad-motor setup, we doubt the extra weight made that big of a difference. Finally, there's the quality of the road surface as well as the weather, two parameters we know nothing about.



What we do know is that the Rimac



