Custom Ducati Monster 1100 EVO Diesel Looks Sublime Wearing Gunmetal Grey Paint

Ladies and gents, behold a prime example of motorcycle artwork at its finest. Hong Seungpyo (aka HSP.69) is a Korean moto guru who builds custom two-wheelers in his spare time. 8 photos



Before we dive in, I’ll go right ahead and admit that I have a soft spot for Bologna’s almighty Monster. Within its iconic trellis frame, the 2013 Diesel variant carries an air-cooled SOHC L-twin behemoth, which houses four desmodromic valves and a humungous displacement of 1,078cc. This feral piece of Italian machinery will be more than happy to generate as much as 100 hp at approximately 7,500 rpm.



On the other hand, the four-stroke powerplant is capable of summoning up to 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) of crushing twist at 6,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with handing the engine’s force over to the rear hoop via a chain final drive, enabling the



To make his vision come true, Seungpyo wasted no time teaming up with Tunnel Vision’s Dokube Sungjin. The customization process began at the front, where they removed the original headlight to make room for a bespoke fairing, which seems to have been inspired by a Yamaha XJR1300 Racer’s module. Additionally, the experts installed discrete turn signals from Rizoma’s inventory, along with a fresh pair of clip-on handlebars that wear a single Motogadget bar-end mirror.



As you browse this fellow's Instagram profile, you'll run into a sensational machine that revolves around Ducati's brutal Monster 1100 EVO Diesel.