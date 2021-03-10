Deus Ex Machina Takes Yamaha’s MT-07 on A Custom Adventure to Remember

Polestar and Partners to Bring Forth Re:Move, an Electric Cargo "Urban Sled"

Unless you’ve been living your life under a rock, you should at least have a clue about Deus Ex Machina’s unrivaled legacy in the custom motorcycle realm. 32 photos



Today, we take a closer look at what Sydney’s Deus Ex crew managed to make of Yamaha’s vicious MT-07, a project commissioned by the manufacturer’s Australian branch. From the factory, the donor bike in question is powered by a liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine, with eight valves and a displacement of 689cc.



At 8,750 rpm, this bad boy is capable of generating up to 72 hp, along with 49 pound-feet (67 Nm) of crushing torque at 6,500 revs. Now that we’ve covered the original bike’s main powertrain characteristics, let’s proceed with an examination of Deus’ mechanical



For starters, the Aussies teamed up with Dab Motors’ Simon Dabadie to create a CAD rendering for the machine’s new bodywork. To ensure the monocoque module will fit like a glove, the MT-07 has been 3D-scanned so that Jeremy Tagand’s experts could sketch their concept around the motorcycle itself. As soon as a satisfactory design was achieved, Deus tasked Greg Kerba of Sydney Composite with fabricating the fiberglass unit, and we can probably all agree that his efforts paid off.



Next, Sydney’s moto masters went about crafting a bespoke taillight item, while the front end received a tracker-style headlight that looks absolutely bonkers. The stock handlebar was discarded in favor of a Renthal alternative wearing bar-end turn signals. For ample grip on and off the road, the MT-07's wheels were enveloped in premium dual-purpose rubber from Pirelli’s catalog.



This enterprise has never ceased to amaze us with its two-wheeled masterpieces, some of which we featured here on autoevolution in the past. Those include a BMW S1000R ridden by Orlando Bloom and a Kawasaki W800-based entity that goes by the name of "The Saint," to name a couple.