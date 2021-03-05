Classic Yamaha XS650 SE Goes on A Custom Diet, Looks Ready to Steal the Show

1 Bentley's Bentayga Is Finally Part of the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide

When applied by the right set of hands, a less-is-more approach might just be the way to go!



Lastly, XS650’s fuel tank and front brake rotor were enveloped in a satin red finish, while its frame, wheels and fork legs have been treated to a coat of satin black for contrast. The custom two-wheeler we’ll be looking at today is the work of Left Hand Cycles – an ambitious enterprise based in The Netherlands. When it comes to applying a less-in-more approach to craft something truly sensational, these folks are the real MVPs and the bike you’re seeing here is a solid testament to support that claim!At its core, this bad boy is a Yamaha XS650 SE from the late ‘70s. It is powered by an air-cooledparallel-twin engine, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 653cc. The four-stroke behemoth is fully capable of producing up to 53 vicious ponies at about 7,200 rpm, along with 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) of relentless torque at 5,500 revs.A five-speed transmission is tasked with handing the mill’s force to the rear 16-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Right, now that we’ve covered a few of the machine’s main characteristics, let’s proceed with a thorough examination of LHC’s achievements on their tasty one-off undertaking, shall we?With the bike dismantled, the Dutch moto craftsmen began by refurbishing its parallel-twin powerplant. Besides overhauling XS650’s heart, they went about retuning the Mikuni carburetors to suit a pair of pod filters, while a fresh exhaust system is to be found on the opposite end of the combustion cycle.As soon as the powertrain upgrades have been concluded, LHC proceeded to relocate the electrics underneath the seat pan, on top of which you’ll spot a bespoke leather saddle keeping it classy. Each and every stock lighting component was discarded to make way for an assortment of aftermarket alternatives, such as a retro-style headlight from Bates and one neat taillight module.To accomplish a tougher riding stance, the top clamp was lowered on the original fork legs, receiving clip-on handlebars for good measure. Avon’s beloved inventory was raided to obtain a set of Speedmaster tires that’ll provide ample grip on the tarmac.Lastly, XS650’s fuel tank and front brake rotor were enveloped in a satin red finish, while its frame, wheels and fork legs have been treated to a coat of satin black for contrast.