Bentley's Bentayga Is Finally Part of the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide

Mulliner’s so-called “Personal Commissioning Guide” has been taking care of the most imaginative or secretive personalization desires for some time for Bentley clients. But, until recently, one popular model was a major absentee from the program. Now, with the addition of the Bentayga to the personalization roster, the circle is complete.
Bentley’s Mulliner finally offers its complete set of customization options across the entire range. That means Bentayga clients are no longer the only ones missing out on the trick or treating that allowed other model owners to create utterly bespoke vehicles. After all, you can’t have such discrimination when fat paychecks are involved, right?
Mulliner has diligently expanded the Personal Commissioning Guide to include the refreshed Bentayga and open up a world of custom interior and exterior features. Those include anything from numerous hides and veneers to additional body shades.
We’re not exactly sure that Bentley’s standard options for the Bentayga do create “billions of ways” to personalize the hulking SUV, but we can at least attest that Mulliner’s long list of choices will make it easy for anyone to gain a headache while trying to configure the perfect luxury four-wheeler.
After all, the company touts no less than 27 hide choices, 100 painted veneer options, personalized stitches or tweed door inserts, and many others. But let’s start with something simple, such as the additional exterior colors. There are 26 new shades to choose from and the technology to paint-to-match any sample provided by the client.
Meanwhile, the cabin can be treated to a composition of any three colors from the interior range and even matched to any bespoke color the client comes up with. Additionally, Mulliner can throw in just about anything else inside, from crests to personalized text or pictures.
It’s clear the options are limitless, and technology (such as personalized puddle lamps) neatly blends with traditional craftmanship (the company’s experts need about 44 hours to hand cross-stitch an entire Bentayga cabin) to extract the best of both worlds carefully.
