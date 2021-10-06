Custom Moto Guzzi V50 “Beretta” Celebrates 100 Years of Mandello-Bred Elegance

Having survived through changes in ownership, multiple recessions and the Second World War, the Moto Guzzi brand is an absolute juggernaut. It all began on March 15th, 1921, when two brothers named Giorgio and Angelo Parodi teamed up with Carlo Guzzi to establish Società Anonima Moto Guzzi. Legally speaking, this enterprise was headquartered in Genoa, but their manufacturing operations have always taken place in Mandello del Lario, a picturesque town located on the shores of Lake Como.
Not only was this legendary company the very first motorcycle fabricator to equip their factory with a wind tunnel, but they also created the earliest iteration of a center stand. As for Moto Guzzi’s two-wheeled endeavors, the firm’s most notable developments include the 850 Le Mans and V7 Special, as well as the race-bred Otto Cilindri – an eight-cylinder behemoth that could reach a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph).
Moreover, the House of Mandello del Lario boasts numerous conquests in the world of motorsport, with as many as 14 Grand Prix championships and 11 Isle of Man TT victories under its belt. In spite of these incredible achievements, financial difficulties forced the enterprise to withdraw from racing after the 1957 season. A few years later, Giulio Cesare Carcano introduced the iconic 90-degree V-twin engine, which would become the symbol of Moto Guzzi’s engineering prowess.
V100 Mandello at EICMA, motorcycle customization workshops have been busying themselves with creating their own bespoke tributes to honor this occasion. One such entity hails from Deus Ex Machina’s Japanese branch, and we’re genuinely astonished by what they’ve managed to accomplish!
Without further ado, here’s how the stunning Moto Guzzi V50 “Beretta” came into being. For starters, a thorough inspection of the bike’s longitudinally-mounted 490cc mill revealed that it was still in top condition, so the powertrain modifications were limited to the intake and exhaust. You will spot a pair of Keihin FCR36 carburetors replacing the stock Dell’Orto units, while a shiny exhaust system takes pride of place at the other end of the combustion cycle.
In terms of footwear, V50’s 18-inch hoops have been treated to Firestone Champion Deluxe tires from Coker’s range. With these items installed, Deus shaved 40 mm (1.6 inches) off the Guzzi’s standard forks to bring about a tougher riding posture. At the rear end, suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to premium aftermarket shock absorbers, on top of which you’ll find a unique tubular steel subframe with integrated dual-function LEDs.
Yamaha SRV 250’s repurposed module, which was tweaked to fit over the creature’s main framework like a glove.
Up north, we’re greeted by a single Motogadget gauge and clip-on handlebars from Tommaselli, along with a tinted windshield, Hella fog lamps and a top-shelf LED headlight. To top it all off, Machina’s moto doctors applied a glossy layer of teal paintwork to Beretta’s frame and parts of its gas chamber. The handsome finish is appropriately complemented by silver accents, gold pinstripes and a couple of cartoonish Deus emblems.
All things considered, it’s not far-fetched to say that we’ve just examined one of the grooviest custom V50s in existence. Judging by the way their portfolio looks, we're inclined to think that Deus Ex Machina’s pros won’t be conceiving a lackluster exploit anytime soon!
