3 Matching Numbers 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS Barn Find Is as Original as It Gets

2 LS1-Powered 1969 Chevy Camaro SS Restomod Promises a Sweet Ride With the Wind in Your Hair

1 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Comes in Original Daytona Yellow, Looks Fresh

More on this:

Reggie Jackson, the Hall of Fame Baseball Player, Sells His Beloved Z/28 RS Camaro

The legendary baseball player Reginald “Reggie” Jackson sells his beloved 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, and the car is drop-dead gorgeous. 14 photos



The car you see here is on the



But Reggie Jackson was not satisfied with the original engine specs and paired the four-barrel carburetor with a Holley cross-ram induction. Even in stock form, the



The interior is also something to respect. It features bucket seats with vinyl covers and cloth houndstooth inserts, matching the rear bench, while a set of black vinyl Deluxe seat covers is included in the package. On the dashboard, the odometer shows over 25k miles, but the real mileage is unknown. Still, the car is almost in pristine condition. There is a small crack in the front spoiler, which means that this is not a garage queen.



Reggie Jackson played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball for several teams across the nation. He helped Oakland Athletics win five consecutive American League West divisional pennants. His legacy includes six pennants and five World Series. In addition, he did 563 home runs, ranking sixth all-time when he retired. He is also a known car aficionado. More than a decade ago, he sold his red Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spyder , and now he chose to part from his 1969 Camaro.The car you see here is on the bringatrailer website and has already passed the $80,000 mark at the time of writing, with four days to go. And it is not just a regular 1969 Camaro. Reggie Jackson is selling this Z/28 RS Camaro with all the original documents. He bought it in late 2010, maybe after he sold his Ferrari. We can’t blame him for his taste in drop-dead gorgeous cars. This genuine muscle car comes with the famous 302ci V8 engine, which was advertised as 290 hp, while independent Dynamometer tests revealed almost 400 ponies. The Z/28 came fitted with disc brakes at the front and drums at the rear.But Reggie Jackson was not satisfied with the original engine specs and paired the four-barrel carburetor with a Holley cross-ram induction. Even in stock form, the 1969 Z/28 RS Camaro could finish the quarter-mile run in 14.8 clicks, depending on the gearing and differential. This one features a 12 bolt, 14.10:1 Posi-traction, which was an option. Other modifications include a forged steel crankshaft, domed aluminum pistons for higher compression, and a solid-lifter camshaft. But, very important, it is a matching number car: the engine, the four-speed Muncie M21 close-ratio manual transmission, and the differential are all original. You can watch and hear the sound of this fantastic legend in the video below.The interior is also something to respect. It features bucket seats with vinyl covers and cloth houndstooth inserts, matching the rear bench, while a set of black vinyl Deluxe seat covers is included in the package. On the dashboard, the odometer shows over 25k miles, but the real mileage is unknown. Still, the car is almost in pristine condition. There is a small crack in the front spoiler, which means that this is not a garage queen.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.