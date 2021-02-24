4 Tuned Mustang GT Brawls With Even More Powerful Camaro SS, Everybody Wins

More on this:

1969 Camaro RS Hugger Orange Flexes Stunning Unrestored Looks

Back in 1969, Chevrolet produced over 150,000 base units of the Camaro , while the RS was the second most popular with over 37,770 cars. 25 photos



The RS that we have here is a survivor that comes with nearly everything original, featuring not only stunning looks, but also a 307 engine that’s working properly but which could still need a few touches.



But first things first.



The paint currently on the car isn’t the original one, but it still comes in good shape, and as you can see in the photos here, the Camaro still looks pretty neat without any signs of rust. The body is very straight, and eBay seller



Inside, the Camaro looks impressive, and while there’s a chance nothing has ever been molested or restored, it looks to be complete. The original AM radio is still there and working nicely, and the headliner is believed to be original too. What’s not original, on the other hand, is the set of speakers added on the back.



The 307 engine under the hood is likely the one that came with the car, and it is paired with an automatic transmission that shifts correctly, so overall, this survivor is ready to become a daily driver if that's what you're looking for.



Overall, this is a Camaro in pretty good shape, and without a doubt, this is the reason so many people want to take it home. With 89,176 miles (143,514.86 kilometers) on the clock and coming in unrestored and unmolested condition, this Camaro could end up quite a looker if it receives the proper fixes.



The top bid at the time of writing is close to $31,000, but the reserve is yet to be met. The SS was obviously third in the charts with close to 35,000 units, while the Z28 accounted for more than 20,300 cars of the entire production.The RS that we have here is a survivor that comes with nearly everything original, featuring not only stunning looks, but also a 307 engine that’s working properly but which could still need a few touches.But first things first.The paint currently on the car isn’t the original one, but it still comes in good shape, and as you can see in the photos here, the Camaro still looks pretty neat without any signs of rust. The body is very straight, and eBay seller chevy5522 says it’s believed everything else is original and working, with the headlights opening and closing “3 out of 5 times and could use a little grease or oil.”Inside, the Camaro looks impressive, and while there’s a chance nothing has ever been molested or restored, it looks to be complete. The original AM radio is still there and working nicely, and the headliner is believed to be original too. What’s not original, on the other hand, is the set of speakers added on the back.The 307 engine under the hood is likely the one that came with the car, and it is paired with an automatic transmission that shifts correctly, so overall, this survivor is ready to become a daily driver if that's what you're looking for.Overall, this is a Camaro in pretty good shape, and without a doubt, this is the reason so many people want to take it home. With 89,176 miles (143,514.86 kilometers) on the clock and coming in unrestored and unmolested condition, this Camaro could end up quite a looker if it receives the proper fixes.The top bid at the time of writing is close to $31,000, but the reserve is yet to be met.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.