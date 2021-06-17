1969 Chevrolet Camaro Destroys 2003 Mustang Cobra SVT in 6,000 HP Drag Race

The rivalry between the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, which has been going on for over five decades, knows no boundaries. And when this brawl involves Pro Street drag races, you know sparks are going to fly.
The adventure we have here brings a fresh example of a Pro Street battle between the iconic muscle cars, albeit between generations that are pretty far between: the race involves a 1969 Camaro (the first major visual revamp for the original) and a 2003 Mustang Cobra SVT (an important tech update that added a supercharger to the performance version of the Gen IV pony).
Of course, given the drag racing class we're talking about, these machines are still street-legal, but their original factory motivation has been left way behind.
Having risen to fame back in the 1980s, Pro Street racers must retain their road-legal status, but normally feature heavily massaged engines, a roll cage, and extensive suspension work, as well as super-sized rear wheels whose massive-sidewall tires can help put all that power down.
In fact, the beasts are now big-block brothers. We'll start with the Golden Bowtie machine, which is animated by a 526 ci (8.6L) HEMI working with an F3 136 Procharger centrifugal supercharger and mated to a 5-speed Liberty tranny.
As for the Blue Oval toy, it's motivated by a Billet 605 ci (9.9L) block that has received twin 94mm turbos. And, according to Drag Racing and Car Stuff, the YouTube channel that brought this stunt to us, each of these motors churns out north of 3,000 horses.
The fight in question can be found at the 6:40 point of the clip below, involving an 1/8-mile run. However, the video brings a raft of adventures, which also involve other machines.
In fact, a generous part of the clip is dedicated to a 1967 Chevrolet Nova SS running a 481X billet aluminum block (once again a big-block, based on a GM architecture) with twin 94mm snails — you'll see its owner, Nova Joe, talking about the comprehensive list of mods at the 8:33 timestamp.
