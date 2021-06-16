Golf GTI Clubsport Drag Races Civic Type R and Megane RS for Quarter-Mile Glory

DCT

On paper, the Renault appears to be the underdog. It features the smallest engine of the lot (1.8 liters), and the output is pretty good for its displacement (296 horsepower or 300 PS and 310 pound-feet or 420 Nm).Tipping the scales at 1,368 kilograms (3,016 pounds), the French contender is relatively light and relatively good value at £36,000 ($50,820 at current exchange rates). The Golf GTI Clubsport, by comparison, retails at £37,000 ($52,230), offers less torque (295 pound-feet or 400 Nm), and it’s heavier (1,461 kilograms or 3,221 pounds). Both of them rely on dual-clutch transmissions to swap cogs whereas the Honda features a proper manual.From 2.0 liters, four cylinders, and a spinning snail, the Civic Type R Limited Edition promises 316 horsepower (320 PS) and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. The wackiest-looking hot hatch of the three is the lightest of the lot at 1,358 kilograms (2,994 pounds) in this specification.Because only 20 examples of the breed are coming to the United Kingdom, the Type R in Limited Edition flavor is a little peppered at £40,000 or $56,460 at current exchange rates. It’s also worth highlighting the six-speed stick shift offers more engagement at the expense of acceleration to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), and quarter-mile performance also shows the limitations of a good ol’ manual transmission over a fast-shiftingIn rainy conditions on a soaked runway, the Golf and Megane hook up better than the Civic Type R does. The GTI Clubsport keeps on stretching its legs as the Honda gains precious ground, and the Volkswagen ultimately takes the win. Second time out, the Honda ends dead last again.From a 50-mph (80-kph) rolling start, the Civic Type R pulls hard and keeps the advantage over the GTI Clubsport as they cross the finish line. Curiously, the opposite happens on the second roll with all the sporty modes engaged.