AMC Gremlin Drag Racer Rescued from the Rust, Has Massive Hoosier Slicks

More on this:

1 820 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Was a Machine Gun in a Previous Life

2 850 HP Mercedes-AMG GT Rips Through 592 HP BMW M3, Struggles With 911 and 720S

3 Porsche 911 Drag Races Camaro SS and 4th-Gen Camaro, Slays Them Both

4 Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag Races Rallycross Race Cars, Is in for a Surprise

5 Dodge Challenger Redeye vs. Audi R8 Drag Race Is Mere Warm Up for One of Them