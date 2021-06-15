AMC Gremlin Drag Racer Rescued from the Rust, Has Massive Hoosier Slicks

The sheer idea of building a (drag) monster out of an AMC Gremlin, a vehicle that was introduced as an inexpensive response to subcompact imports back in 1970s, is ridiculous, which is why such aftermarket bombs became popular back in the day. Alas, the five decades that have passed meanwhile haven't been kind to many examples, but the one we have here was fortunate enough to be rescued.
Even compared to its affordable competitors, the ill-fated (fuel tank fires) Ford Pinto and the Chevrolet Vega, the Gremlin was as basic as possible, albeit with this being reflected in its budget-friendly nature. Heck, some models not only lacked rear seats, but also the rear hatch.
However, the simple construction meant the thing was fairly reliable, while its quirky looks proved to be popular. This meant that, in its 8-year life, the Gremlin convinced 671,475 customers, becoming American Motors Corporation's second-bestselling vehicle, following the Hornet compact on which it was based.
Even so, we're here to discuss the spiced-up part of the Gremlin's life, which, by the way, included the addition of a V8 model for the 1972 model year.
Thus, we'll come back to the example sitting on our screens, which, as explained by the Rotting American Classics digital label, has recently been given a second chance by a collector named Glenn M.
As you'll be able to notice in the final image of the Instagram post below, this Gremlin used to be quite the drag strip animal, sporting plenty of mods that supported the spiced-up V8 firepower presumably lurking under that custom hood. For one, the decals on the body of the vehicle show some big names, from Cragar wheels to Firestone tires and others.
Speaking of which, we can still see the drag strip-specific wheels and tires on the machine in the contemporary photos, which make up the majority of the post, even though the rear rubber comes with a Hoosier logo. And, based on these images, it looks like the hatchback was properly stored.
This Gremlin was used to spending quite a bit of time on trailers, so it certainly didn't mind doing it once again. And here's to hoping it will be brought to its former prepped surface glory.
However, the simple construction meant the thing was fairly reliable, while its quirky looks proved to be popular. This meant that, in its 8-year life, the Gremlin convinced 671,475 customers, becoming American Motors Corporation's second-bestselling vehicle, following the Hornet compact on which it was based.
Even so, we're here to discuss the spiced-up part of the Gremlin's life, which, by the way, included the addition of a V8 model for the 1972 model year.
Thus, we'll come back to the example sitting on our screens, which, as explained by the Rotting American Classics digital label, has recently been given a second chance by a collector named Glenn M.
As you'll be able to notice in the final image of the Instagram post below, this Gremlin used to be quite the drag strip animal, sporting plenty of mods that supported the spiced-up V8 firepower presumably lurking under that custom hood. For one, the decals on the body of the vehicle show some big names, from Cragar wheels to Firestone tires and others.
Speaking of which, we can still see the drag strip-specific wheels and tires on the machine in the contemporary photos, which make up the majority of the post, even though the rear rubber comes with a Hoosier logo. And, based on these images, it looks like the hatchback was properly stored.
This Gremlin was used to spending quite a bit of time on trailers, so it certainly didn't mind doing it once again. And here's to hoping it will be brought to its former prepped surface glory.