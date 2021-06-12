Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag Races Rallycross Race Cars, Is in for a Surprise

Over the past few years, I've come to quickly figure out when someone doesn't know much about cars. Usually, these people will be asking all kinds of questions that don't have a simple answer. A good example would be: "What kind of car is the fastest?"
And to that kind of question, you can only reply: "Faster under what circumstances?" Because one car may be extremely fast down the quarter-mile, but it can be undrivable around a racetrack. Or maybe it can be very fast around a short, technical track, but not very capable when subjected to high-speed runs. And even though you might have never seen a drag race between a Lamborghini Aventador and some rallycross machines, there is a way of predicting which one will come out on top.
By comparing performance figures, weight figures, the way power is distributed to the wheels, the kind of gearbox implied by each car, you can get pretty close to the truth, without actually seeing the race unfold. And for this occasion, one of the most desired supercars money can buy is being pitched against three different vehicles that have all been prepared for rallycross racing, albeit for different categories.
The first challenger is a Citroen DS3, at least by name. Because this vehicle is now part of the Supercar Class organized by the British Rallycross Championship. And that means it's powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with about 580 horsepower and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque on tap. And not only does this thing have a lot of power and torque, but it's also equipped with a six-speed sequential gearbox and four-wheel drive, all while weighing in at 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg).
Peugeot 306 that used to be a strong competitor in its class back in the '90s. This car is sort of reminiscent of the good old Group B days of the '80s.
This is also powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, but in this case, the output is lower at 525 horsepower, with torque being more impressive at 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). The transmission is also similar to the DS3, with it being a six-speed sequential. Just enough to have this car rocket from 0 to 100 mph (160 kph) in a little over 5 seconds. At 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg) this is in one way a less technologically advanced version of the DS3.
The buggy is an RX150, basically a motorcycle on four wheels, as this is powered by a Honda Fireblade engine. That means it comes out at around 175 horsepower and 76 lb-ft (103 Nm) of torque, all while weighing 948 lbs (430 kg). This is bound to be quick off the line, but it might not hold as well as speeds exceed 100 mph (160 kph). Last but not least, everyone already knows the specs of the Aventador, and even though it has about 750 horsepower and 508 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque, it is the heaviest car here at 3,472 lbs (1,575 kg).
Lamborghini does have the nicest exhaust note, but the Buggy doesn't sound half bad either. After a quick warm-up, the race is on.
The Peugeot is the lunges forward as soon as the signal is being given, and the Aventador isn't all that far behind. Strangely enough, the Buggy seems powerless against its opponents, and the DS3 seems to be underperforming as well. The 306 is the first car to cross the finish line, with the Aventador quite close behind, the Citroen in third, and the RX150 in fourth.
The second run unfolds more predictably, as the DS3 takes the lead, with the 306 in second and the Aventador in third. The Citroen takes the win after just 10.4 seconds, while the Lamborghini and the Peugeot are neck-in-neck across the line, both cars recording a 10.7 seconds run, with a small edge for the V12 supercar. The third time the drivers opt for a rolling race, starting from 40 mph (64 kph).
The Lamborghini struggles at first, while the two rallycross supercars duke it out upfront, but as speeds exceed 150 mph (241 kph), the Bull takes control of the situation and it looks like it finishes in front of the DS3. The brake test is the last test of the day, and we all know how less weight means better braking. But for some reason, the Aventador SV doesn't come in last, although it does lose to the Peugeot 306 and the RX150 buggy.
And to that kind of question, you can only reply: "Faster under what circumstances?" Because one car may be extremely fast down the quarter-mile, but it can be undrivable around a racetrack. Or maybe it can be very fast around a short, technical track, but not very capable when subjected to high-speed runs. And even though you might have never seen a drag race between a Lamborghini Aventador and some rallycross machines, there is a way of predicting which one will come out on top.
By comparing performance figures, weight figures, the way power is distributed to the wheels, the kind of gearbox implied by each car, you can get pretty close to the truth, without actually seeing the race unfold. And for this occasion, one of the most desired supercars money can buy is being pitched against three different vehicles that have all been prepared for rallycross racing, albeit for different categories.
The first challenger is a Citroen DS3, at least by name. Because this vehicle is now part of the Supercar Class organized by the British Rallycross Championship. And that means it's powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with about 580 horsepower and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque on tap. And not only does this thing have a lot of power and torque, but it's also equipped with a six-speed sequential gearbox and four-wheel drive, all while weighing in at 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg).
Peugeot 306 that used to be a strong competitor in its class back in the '90s. This car is sort of reminiscent of the good old Group B days of the '80s.
This is also powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, but in this case, the output is lower at 525 horsepower, with torque being more impressive at 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). The transmission is also similar to the DS3, with it being a six-speed sequential. Just enough to have this car rocket from 0 to 100 mph (160 kph) in a little over 5 seconds. At 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg) this is in one way a less technologically advanced version of the DS3.
The buggy is an RX150, basically a motorcycle on four wheels, as this is powered by a Honda Fireblade engine. That means it comes out at around 175 horsepower and 76 lb-ft (103 Nm) of torque, all while weighing 948 lbs (430 kg). This is bound to be quick off the line, but it might not hold as well as speeds exceed 100 mph (160 kph). Last but not least, everyone already knows the specs of the Aventador, and even though it has about 750 horsepower and 508 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque, it is the heaviest car here at 3,472 lbs (1,575 kg).
Lamborghini does have the nicest exhaust note, but the Buggy doesn't sound half bad either. After a quick warm-up, the race is on.
The Peugeot is the lunges forward as soon as the signal is being given, and the Aventador isn't all that far behind. Strangely enough, the Buggy seems powerless against its opponents, and the DS3 seems to be underperforming as well. The 306 is the first car to cross the finish line, with the Aventador quite close behind, the Citroen in third, and the RX150 in fourth.
The second run unfolds more predictably, as the DS3 takes the lead, with the 306 in second and the Aventador in third. The Citroen takes the win after just 10.4 seconds, while the Lamborghini and the Peugeot are neck-in-neck across the line, both cars recording a 10.7 seconds run, with a small edge for the V12 supercar. The third time the drivers opt for a rolling race, starting from 40 mph (64 kph).
The Lamborghini struggles at first, while the two rallycross supercars duke it out upfront, but as speeds exceed 150 mph (241 kph), the Bull takes control of the situation and it looks like it finishes in front of the DS3. The brake test is the last test of the day, and we all know how less weight means better braking. But for some reason, the Aventador SV doesn't come in last, although it does lose to the Peugeot 306 and the RX150 buggy.