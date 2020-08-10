More on this:

This Rare AMC Gremlin Starred in a Johnny Depp Movie, Features a Denim Interior

Are you a Johnny Depp fan who also likes wearing jeans? While we admit that this question sounds pretty awkward, if the answer is yes, we’ve got the perfect car for you. 19 photos



If this still isn’t enough to impress you, it’s probably worth reminding that this is as first-year Gremlin, as AMC launched the car in April 1970 with a choice of two engines: the 3.3-liter (199ci) straight-six that developed 128 horsepower and which was offered as standard and the 3.8-liter (232ci) l6 producing 145 horsepower and available as optional.



The owner of this Gremlin, who is now trying to sell the car on



It works just as you’d expect a vehicle in mint condition to work, the seller says, as it’s been used mostly for driving to car shows. Otherwise, it’s only going out a few times every year to remain in tip-top shape.



The car has already received a bunch of improvements here and there, and it does come with a few dings and scratches which the new owner would have to take care of, but there’s nothing that’s hard to fix. The odometer indicates 78,200 miles (125,850 kilometers), according to the online listing.



