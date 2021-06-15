FedEx to Use Nuro's Autonomous Robotic Vehicles for Deliveries

Little by little, our everyday life will have less human interaction, and that's a reality we might experience sooner than we thought. FedEx and tech developer Nuro are teaming up to test small robotic vehicles that will deliver packages right to your door.
Nuro has been testing its technologies for almost five years, hoping to implement autonomous vehicles in different sectors Nuro has been developing and testing its self-driving technology for nearly five years.
The company has established partnerships with industry giants in grocery, restaurant, and pharmacy sectors. Back in 2017, it experimented with delivering Kroger groceries, and recently, in April, it partnered with Dominos to offer its services in Houston.
Now, Nuro is testing for the first time its R2 vehicles in logistics. While there's no information about how many bots will be used or how the process will be, trials have already started in Houston. Nuro will be able to learn about FedEx's operations and receive feedback during the tests. The strategy, according to the tech business, includes increasing the usage of its robots to a large-scale deployment in the future.
This might be fantastic news for some. There will be no more going to the store, sitting in traffic, or standing in line to ship a parcel. Plus, they won't have to wait for the carrier to arrive with the package. It's a more intelligent and safe delivery system.
Nuro's R2s are electric vehicles that are about half the size of a compact car. To get around the neighborhoods and avoid traffic, they feature 360-degree cameras, as well as Lidar, short and long-range radar, and ultrasonic sensors. They also integrate cutting-edge technology with an autonomy stack that includes mapping and localization, ensuring that parcels arrive at the correct address.
Who knows, maybe next time you open the door, there's a robot waiting for you to pick up your package.
