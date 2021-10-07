Financial Times Story About EVs Gets Debunked With the Same Sources

The Financial Times has a team for visual storytelling. Their latest story tried to answer how green electric cars really are, and the conclusion was not very positive. According to the business newspaper, it will take 30 years for them to be cleaner than combustion-engined cars, which is not true. A Dutch EV researcher famous for debunking stories like this on Twitter did that again in an embarrassing way for FT: he did so with the same sources used for the story.

7 photos