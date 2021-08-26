1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Comes in Original Daytona Yellow, Looks Fresh

Back in the late 1960s, the need some people had to fit the already mighty Chevrolet Camaro with an even mightier engine led to the creation of the so-called Central Office Production Order. This thing quickly became known as COPO, and it’s presently a moniker slapped from time to time by the bowtie carmaker on some of the most insane variants of the muscle car.
The newest iteration of the COPO Camaro for the drag strip was announced at the end of July, a monster of a machine packing several engines, including a 572ci (9.4-liter) big-block V8. If you plan on going for one, you should know it will send you back at least $105,500, excluding tax, title, license, and dealer fees.
Or, you could use that money to bid for this here 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, part of the initial batch that gave birth to the bloodline. It’s unclear if $100k will be enough when the thing goes under the Mecum hammer next month, but one never knows with such things.
The car, it seems, has been very well taken care of. We’re told it has been in the same family for the last 45 years, and it has seen its share of action, as the odometer shows just a little over 3,600 miles (about 5,800 km).
Wrapped in the original Daytona Yellow paint, the car rocks a period-correct 427ci (7.0-liter) engine fitted with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, dual exhaust system, and a 4-speed transmission.
Stored in a climate-controlled garage, the COPO Camaro will be selling with reserve next month, but we are not being given any indication on how much the owner expects to fetch for it. We do know that thrown into the mix are the original window sticker and Protect-O-Plate that came with the car all those decades ago.
