Here’s a Glamorous 2002 BMW R 1200 C Sporting 200,000 Faceted Swarovski Crystals

People tend to have some pretty crazy ideas when it comes to modifying two-wheeled stuff, don’t they? 24 photos



At approximately 3,000 revs per minute, the engine is good for up to 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of fierce twisting force. Ultimately, the end result is a modest top speed of 105 mph (169 kph), which is actually quite decent for a beefy cruiser that weighs 520 pounds (236 kg) on an empty stomach.



Abundant stopping power is accomplished thanks to dual 305 mm (12 inches) brake rotors and four-piston calipers up front, along with a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper down south. The bike’s front end sits on Bavaria’s very own state-of-the-art Telelever setup, while a Monolever unit handles rear suspension duties. Last but not least, the Beemer’s wheelbase measures 1,650 mm (65 inches).



Mind you, the machine featured in the photo gallery above is no ordinary



Should you be looking to add a pinch of extravagance to your riding experience, we’ll have you know this marvel is going under the hammer with a negligible 237 miles (381 km) on the clock. At this time, the top bidder is offering $10,000 to get their hands on the crystal-clad Bavarian, and you’ve still got another four days to best that (if your bank account can handle it). The online auction will be live on The 2002 variant of BMW ’s R 1200 C lineup comes equipped with an air- and oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer-twin powerplant, which packs an electronic fuel injection from Bosch, eight valves and a compression ratio of 10.0:1. When the tachometer shows 5,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 61 ponies will be channeled to the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission.At approximately 3,000 revs per minute, the engine is good for up to 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of fierce twisting force. Ultimately, the end result is a modest top speed of 105 mph (169 kph), which is actually quite decent for a beefy cruiser that weighs 520 pounds (236 kg) on an empty stomach.Abundant stopping power is accomplished thanks to dual 305 mm (12 inches) brake rotors and four-piston calipers up front, along with a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper down south. The bike’s front end sits on Bavaria’s very own state-of-the-art Telelever setup, while a Monolever unit handles rear suspension duties. Last but not least, the Beemer’s wheelbase measures 1,650 mm (65 inches).Mind you, the machine featured in the photo gallery above is no ordinary R 1200 C . Having made an appearance at the Independent Spirit Awards back in 2002, the startling colossus is adorned with over 200,000 faceted Swarovski crystals from head to toe. Honestly, this thing looks as if it belongs in Rick Ross’ wildest bling-related dreams!Should you be looking to add a pinch of extravagance to your riding experience, we’ll have you know this marvel is going under the hammer with a negligible 237 miles (381 km) on the clock. At this time, the top bidder is offering $10,000 to get their hands on the crystal-clad Bavarian, and you’ve still got another four days to best that (if your bank account can handle it). The online auction will be live on Bring A Trailer until Monday, October 11.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.