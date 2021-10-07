Twin "Used" 2021 Ram TRXs for Sale on Doug DeMuro's Website, Both Under 15 Miles Clocked

Doug DeMuro’s done a pretty great job of silencing critics who told him his enthusiast car auction website would never get off the ground. Some exceptional and truly unique vehicles have rolled off the digital auction block at carsandbids.com, but the pair of 2021 Ram TRXs one of the site's users have for sale gave us a deja vu feeling.
Sporting 11 miles and 12 miles on their odometers, respectively, the anonymous seller out of Albert Kea, Minnesota, clearly made a great effort to keep these future classic V8 muscle trucks as pristine as possible.
One of the TRXs is painted in a Bright White color scheme with matching white inserts on the lining of the truck’s trims. The other rocks badass flame-red paint job with contrasting black door inserts and black exterior trim pieces. Either configuration takes the vibe of this supercharged HEMI truck in two opposite directions. The only deciding factor between the two is personal preference.
In case you’re uninitiated, the RAM TRX pickup comes with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI engine found in the Hellcat series of Mopar cars and trucks. In the TRX, the engine jets 702 horsepower and 650 foot-pounds of torque. The TRX has a reinforced racing tuned frame that increases its prowess as an off-road racer by enduring repeated use in non-pavement conditions.
The grand total for both of these beautiful trucks is $88,000 for the flame-red example and $90,000 for the stunning white model. The slight difference in price can be pegged down to a few extra added options on the white car.
Goodies like the RX Level 2 Equipment Group, Technology Group, TRX Carbon Fiber Package, TRX red interior accents, a 19-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and a 12-inch touchscreen. Picking between the two would be a real struggle for any gearhead. Happily, most of us are nowhere near wealthy enough to front that kind of bill anyhow.
One of the TRXs is painted in a Bright White color scheme with matching white inserts on the lining of the truck’s trims. The other rocks badass flame-red paint job with contrasting black door inserts and black exterior trim pieces. Either configuration takes the vibe of this supercharged HEMI truck in two opposite directions. The only deciding factor between the two is personal preference.
In case you’re uninitiated, the RAM TRX pickup comes with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI engine found in the Hellcat series of Mopar cars and trucks. In the TRX, the engine jets 702 horsepower and 650 foot-pounds of torque. The TRX has a reinforced racing tuned frame that increases its prowess as an off-road racer by enduring repeated use in non-pavement conditions.
The grand total for both of these beautiful trucks is $88,000 for the flame-red example and $90,000 for the stunning white model. The slight difference in price can be pegged down to a few extra added options on the white car.
Goodies like the RX Level 2 Equipment Group, Technology Group, TRX Carbon Fiber Package, TRX red interior accents, a 19-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and a 12-inch touchscreen. Picking between the two would be a real struggle for any gearhead. Happily, most of us are nowhere near wealthy enough to front that kind of bill anyhow.