1971 BMW R50/5 Features Numbers-Matching Heart and Overhauled Instrumentation

Money can't buy happiness, but it can bring this unscathed Bavarian into your garage.



On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a mesmerizing 1971 BMW



As for the Beemer’s general specifications, it is powered by a numbers-matching 498cc boxer-twin mill, with dual Bing carbs and a compression ratio of 8.6:1. The air-cooled powerplant is good for up to 32 horses at 6,400 spins, along with 29 pound-feet (39 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.



A four-speed transmission is tasked with routing the oomph to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, resulting in a modest top speed of 97 mph (157 kph). Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks and twin oil-pressure shock absorbers while stopping power comes from a duplex drum brake up front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) simplex module down south.



The ‘71 MY R50/5 is making its way to the auction block at no reserve, and you’d need something in the neighborhood of $2,500 to surpass the top bidder. Bavaria’s two-wheeled gem can be found on the BaT ( If you ask me, the 1970s gave us a few of the sexiest (and most iconic) vintage motorcycles of all time. On one side of the globe, you had Japanese enterprises revolutionizing the industry to its very core, while manufacturers like Ducati and BMW assembled some truly handsome machines over in Europe. Now, it goes without saying, this was a wonderful decade for moto-loving petrolheads around the world!On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a mesmerizing 1971 BMW R50/5 with 20k miles (32,000 km) on the odometer. The bike’s gauges and powertrain components were subjected to a revitalizing makeover under current ownership for optimal performance. On the other hand, its weary battery, tires, and throttle cables have all been replaced with modern alternatives.As for the Beemer’s general specifications, it is powered by a numbers-matching 498cc boxer-twin mill, with dual Bing carbs and a compression ratio of 8.6:1. The air-cooled powerplant is good for up to 32 horses at 6,400 spins, along with 29 pound-feet (39 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.A four-speed transmission is tasked with routing the oomph to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, resulting in a modest top speed of 97 mph (157 kph). Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks and twin oil-pressure shock absorbers while stopping power comes from a duplex drum brake up front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) simplex module down south.The ‘71 MY R50/5 is making its way to the auction block at no reserve, and you’d need something in the neighborhood of $2,500 to surpass the top bidder. Bavaria’s two-wheeled gem can be found on the BaT ( Bring A Trailer ) website until Sunday (October 10), when the auctioning period will come to an end. If I were you, I’d be sure to check this thing out before the aforementioned deadline is reached.

