Supercharged Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3 Is Ideal for Smoking All Those Pretty Italian Exotics

Think of the Ford Mustang GT as a blank canvas. For people who are into mods, it’s actually an awesome starting point, because you don’t have to go bonkers with the additional components in order to end up with a genuine supercar killer on your hand.
Case in point, this 2017 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 3, up for grabs through Cars and Bids. It started life as a simple Mustang GT Coupe, with a retail price of just under $44,000. It already came up with HID headlights, ebony leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment system with the 8-inch display, plus the Performance Package and Equipment Group 401A.
The former normally adds 19-inch black alloys (now gone), a front splitter, six-piston Brembo brakes, some mild chassis mods and a few other things, while the latter brings you the Shaker Pro sound system, memory seats, ambient lighting and blind spot detection.
Now, let’s talk about all the modifications, starting with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which now utilizes a Ford Performance supercharger, stainless works long-tube headers, MagnaFlow exhaust and a JLT cold-air intake. It also has just 5,300 miles (8,530 km) on the clock.
In terms of visuals, almost everything comes courtesy of RTR. The vehicle features 20-inch Tech 7 wheels, RTR shocks, lowering springs and sway bars (front and rear), RTR upper front grille with LED light units, plus the custom front chin spoiler, bumper inserts, hood extractor vents, rear diffuser, spoiler, decklid panel, rocker splitters and fender badges – again, all courtesy of the same company.
As for the interior, we spot an RTR shift knob and floor mats, as well as an nGauge tuner system.
Finally, we have to touch on performance, because the ad also comes with a dyno sheet, pointing to this car putting down no fewer than 678 horsepower at the wheels, which is almost 800 hp at the crank by our estimations.
It doesn’t take much imagination to picture this thing absolutely demolishing a stock Mustang GT in a straight line, before going after cars that cost 3-4 times as much.
The former normally adds 19-inch black alloys (now gone), a front splitter, six-piston Brembo brakes, some mild chassis mods and a few other things, while the latter brings you the Shaker Pro sound system, memory seats, ambient lighting and blind spot detection.
Now, let’s talk about all the modifications, starting with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, which now utilizes a Ford Performance supercharger, stainless works long-tube headers, MagnaFlow exhaust and a JLT cold-air intake. It also has just 5,300 miles (8,530 km) on the clock.
In terms of visuals, almost everything comes courtesy of RTR. The vehicle features 20-inch Tech 7 wheels, RTR shocks, lowering springs and sway bars (front and rear), RTR upper front grille with LED light units, plus the custom front chin spoiler, bumper inserts, hood extractor vents, rear diffuser, spoiler, decklid panel, rocker splitters and fender badges – again, all courtesy of the same company.
As for the interior, we spot an RTR shift knob and floor mats, as well as an nGauge tuner system.
Finally, we have to touch on performance, because the ad also comes with a dyno sheet, pointing to this car putting down no fewer than 678 horsepower at the wheels, which is almost 800 hp at the crank by our estimations.
It doesn’t take much imagination to picture this thing absolutely demolishing a stock Mustang GT in a straight line, before going after cars that cost 3-4 times as much.